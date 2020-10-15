Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Enterprise Communication Infrastructure manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Enterprise communications infrastructure encompasses server-based products and software that provide a central platform for communications for enterprises and other organizations. A key part of the enterprise communications proposition is the promise of more consistent user experience across a wider range of communications channels and features. To achieve this, a critical task is to tightly integrate the server-based communications products and application functionality into a UC infrastructure.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Retail Segment has Significant Share in the Market

– With the growing multi-channel retail, over which customers and employees communicate, enterprise communications have the potential to, not only enhance the overall customer experience but also deliver significant cost-savings and flexibility leveraging competitive advantage.

– With the explosion in the use of technology by multi-channel retailers, enterprise communication infrastructure enables the integration of new and emerging technologies, including interactive kiosks, electronic signage, multimedia, geo-positioning, fly vision, etc.

– Companies that outshine in engaging customers across channels including web, mobile, social media and in-store retain twice as many customers than without effective cross channel customer care strategies. This drives retailers for omnichannel communication adoption as they can give an Omnichannel experience to customers,

– To design a multi-dimensional and satisfying shopping experience for the customer, corporate executives, field managers, and store employees need access to a broad range of products and organizational information.

– For instance, Aberdeen Group Inc. in a study found that companies with the most robust Omnichannel strategies retain 89% of customers than 33% with weaker Omnichannel strategy. Customers use two or more devices when making a purchase.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America is expected to dominate the global enterprise communication infrastructure market, as it is one of the early adopters of the technology. It is also because most of the major players in the market are US-based. The cloud adoption among the regional end-user is also quite high. Hence, the investment in the studied market is too high.

– Many of the market vendors in the region are also investing in innovating additional and unique features to their offering, in order to gain a competitive advantage as well as to expand their customer target base.

– For instance, Google is trying to expand its reach into enterprise communications launching its Google Contact Center AI and Google Voice at Google Next 2018. The company’s Google Contact Center AI will enhance, strengthen, and accelerate a variety of customer engagement solutions with Google’s AI capabilities. Its Google Voice will help the business, by making Google-hosted telephony available to G Suite subscribers.

– In 2019, the US-based company, IntelePeer, a Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, launched Atmosphere SmartFlows, a visual workflow builder, and Atmosphere Engage, a communications management application.This is also expected to bring advancement in the regional and global market, which expands the market scope further.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Trends Towards Mobility and BYOD

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Solutions Especially for Global Communication Solutions

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Issues

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-Premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Consumer Experience

5.2.2 Enterprise Collaboration

5.2.3 Digital Business

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 IT and Telecom

5.3.2 Manufacturing

5.3.3 BFSI

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Government

5.3.6 Retail

5.3.7 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.2 Orange SA

6.1.3 Avaya Inc

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.6 Alcatel-Lucent SA

6.1.7 Verizon Communications

6.1.8 DXC technology

6.1.9 NEC Corporation

6.1.10 8×8 Inc.

6.1.11 Mitel Network Corporation

6.1.12 AT&T Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

