Contract Packaging Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Contract packaging is the process of assembling a product or good into its final finished packaging. Depending on the product, the final packaging constitutes a variety of forms, such as thermoformed/ plastic clamshell or blister packaging, a plastic bag, a standing corrugated retail point-of-sale display or a transport tray. Sometimes, contract packagers are tasked with something as simple as adding a bar code sticker to a product or as complex as planning, designing, producing, and fulfilling the entire package.

Top Players Are:

Aaron Thomas Company

CCL Industries

Multipack Solutions

Pharma Tech Industries

Reed Lane

Sharp Packaging Services

UNICEP Packaging

Green Packaging Asia

Genco (FedEx Supply Chain)

Market Overview:

The contract packaging market was valued at USD 45.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 103.13 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 15.33%, over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Growth in the contract packaging market is mainly determined by the changing preference of manufacturing firms toward contract packagers, as they are increasingly focusing on cost optimization, so as to focus more on their core business. The operational costs can be reduced by 7% to 9% through such strategy, due to the reduced maintenance costs of machines and labor costs.

– The entry of third-party logistics companies in the contract packaging market is one of the key trend, which helps in reducing the total delivery cycle time and also the combined cost of packaging, transportation, and distribution. Moreover, rising environmental concern, preference is given to sustainable packaging. Manufacturers are finding it difficult to focus on packaging, in addition to their core business areas. Therefore, the manufacturers are selecting contract packagers to assist them in packaging by using sustainable packaging solutions. This is also expected to boost the contract packaging market.

– However, an increase in the price of elastomer raw materials used for contract packaging components has caused a considerable increase in the expenses of packaging companies. The increasing need for R&D expenditure to develop not just cheaper but also eco-friendly alternatives is taking a considerable toll on the contract packaging companies and is becoming a major challenge to the market.