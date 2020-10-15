Contract Packaging Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Contract Packaging Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Contract Packaging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Contract packaging is the process of assembling a product or good into its final finished packaging. Depending on the product, the final packaging constitutes a variety of forms, such as thermoformed/ plastic clamshell or blister packaging, a plastic bag, a standing corrugated retail point-of-sale display or a transport tray. Sometimes, contract packagers are tasked with something as simple as adding a bar code sticker to a product or as complex as planning, designing, producing, and fulfilling the entire package.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Consumption of Pharmaceuticals is Driving the Market Growth
– The growth in advancement and research in the pharmaceutical industry has resulted in the introduction of new drugs, with greater performance compared to their predecessors. Recent improvements in medical sciences and additions to medicines already available for numerous diseases and deficiencies is driving the contract packaging market, indirectly, as the necessity of packaging the medicines has multiplied rapidly.
– Pharmaceutical organizations are now outsourcing the job of packaging end-products to organizations skilled labor specialized in handling the packaging of medicines. Pharmaceutical packaging of drugs is a vital aspect, as the product should be safe for patients consumption. This may not be a forte in the pharmaceutical organization, but for contract manufacturing.
– The need to create specialized packaging has boosted contract manufacturing. Furthermore, increasing old population, stringent regulations by governments for packaging and escalating public interest toward innovative packaging are some of the factors that are driving the pharmaceutical contract packaging segment.
– Moreover, the growth of prescription drug sales worldwide is directly impacting the rise in production of pharmaceutical drugs which is driving the contract packaging market.
North America to Account for the Largest Share
– The contract packaging sector in the United States is rapidly growing due to the increasing demand for packaging in segments, like food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, beauty care, and others. Contract packaging companies in the United States have learned to adapt to challenging business conditions.
– The companies are also becoming aware of the intense global competition, cost pressures, and highly variable demand from OEMs. This environment is rapidly boosting the contract packaging market in the United States. Many European companies, like the Langen Group and Persson Innovation, are invested in the United States segment.
– Owing to the stability, rising demand, and changing the preference of manufacturing firms toward contract packagers, the US contract packaging market is expected to witness steady growth.
– Also, the US government has placed various laws and regulations on the labeling and packaging of the drugs. This could lead to an increase in the demand for contract packaging, owing to the inability of an in-house packaging facility for few pharmaceutical companies in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Contract Packaging Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Consumption Of Pharmaceuticals
4.2.2 Increasing Need For Latest Technology And Innovative Packaging
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Rising Raw Materials Costs
4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Packaging
5.1.1 Primary
5.1.2 Secondary
5.1.3 Tertiary
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Food
5.2.2 Beverage
5.2.3 Pharmaceutical
5.2.4 Household & Personal Care
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Aaron Thomas Company
6.1.2 CCL Industries
6.1.3 Multipack Solutions
6.1.4 Pharma Tech Industries
6.1.5 Reed Lane
6.1.6 Sharp Packaging Services
6.1.7 UNICEP Packaging
6.1.8 Green Packaging Asia
6.1.9 Genco (FedEx Supply Chain)
6.1.10 Jones Packaging
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
