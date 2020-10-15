Dairy Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Dairy Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Dairy manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Global Dairy Market is segmented by product types such a Milk, Cheese, Butter, Cream, Yoghurt, Dairy Desserts, Others. The other dairy-based products include sour cream, Quark and fromage frais and by Distribution channel as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores, and Geography.
Key Market Trends:
Lactose-Free Dairy Driving sales
More than 5% of US population is Lactose Intolerant and more than 10% of Europe and 90% of China population are Lactose intolerant. Lactose intolerant dairy is driving sales in these markets. People perceive products with low levels of lactose and sugar to be better for them. The offer of lactose-free products is now more and more diversified. Products with less lactose content, lactose-free dairies, yoghurts, milk or cheeses, lactose-intolerant consumers have access to a dizzying array of choices on the store shelves. The United States accounts for 29% of all the Lactose-free food consumed around the world. Lactose-free dairy is growing at a CAGR of 7%.
Developing countries contributing to the growth
Dairy product sales in developing countries form a major part contributing more than 50% of global sales. As the western market shows sluggish growth driven by product innovation, developing countries are growing at a higher rate driven by health consciousness. South America is the fastest growing region followed by the Middle East and Africa. Demand for dairy products is growing rapidly worldwide. This has led to the modernization of dairy production in developing countries. Efficient and sustainable dairy production in these countries is playing a large part in feeding the world’s growing population. Many women and children are benefiting from the day-to-day income from milk sales. Modernization also led to much lower greenhouse gas emissions, better milk quality and commercial opportunities for local dairy processing.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Dairy Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Milk
5.1.2 Cheese
5.1.3 Butter
5.1.4 Cream
5.1.5 Dairy Desserts
5.1.6 Yogurt
5.1.7 Drinkable Yoghurt
5.1.8 Others
5.2 By Distribution
5.2.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Specalist Retailers
5.2.4 Online Retail
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East
5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Market Share Anlysis
6.3 Key strategies adapted by companies
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Nestle
6.4.2 Lactalis Group
6.4.3 Danone S.A.
6.4.4 Fonterra
6.4.5 Frieslandcampina
6.4.6 Arla Foods
6.4.7 Dean Foods
6.4.8 Yili
6.4.9 Mengniu
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
