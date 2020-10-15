Dairy Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Dairy Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Dairy manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Global Dairy Market is segmented by product types such a Milk, Cheese, Butter, Cream, Yoghurt, Dairy Desserts, Others. The other dairy-based products include sour cream, Quark and fromage frais and by Distribution channel as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores, and Geography.

Top Players Are:

Nestle

Lactalis Group

Danone S.A.

Fonterra

Frieslandcampina

Arla Foods

Dean Foods

Yili

Mengniu Market Overview:

Global Dairy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach USD 703.5 Billion by 2024.

– Global milk output in 2018 is estimated at 843 million tonnes, an increase of 2.2% from 2017, driven by production expansions in India, Turkey, the European Union, Pakistan, the United States of America and Argentina, but partially offset by declines in China and Ukraine, among few others.

– Increasing demand is driven by a growing population, higher income, and more health consciousness. The global market is highly dominated by milk followed by butter, and cheese. Yoghurt and frozen desserts remain the fastest growing market globally.