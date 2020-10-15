Formic Acid Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Formic Acid Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Formic Acid manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Formic Acid market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244272

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244272

Key Market Trends:

Animal Feed a Huge Market Potential

– Formic acid, as a commercial animal feed additive, is added to animal diet for feed acidification.

– It is used as animal feed additive for fisheries, cattle, poultry, etc. Growth of cattle and poultry is higher in countries, such as the United States, China, India, etc., and these are the countries where the demand for formic acid has increased at a moderately high rate.

– Formic acid is also used as an antibacterial agent and preservative in livestock feed.

– Formic acid is sprayed on fresh hay, in order to delay or halt decay, thereby, allowing the feed a longer survival period. This process is of particular importance in the preservation of winter cattle feed.

– In poultry farming, formic acid is applied to feed, in order to kill salmonella bacteria. These practices are widespread in Europe, but are not as common in the United States, due to the generally low commercial availability of formic acid.

– In addition, the use of formic acid on hay feed may reduce the total milk fat when given to milch cows.

– These applications of formic acid are on the rise, due to the increase in demand for animal feed. This trend is expected to contribute to the demand for formic acid, over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. The region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the demand for meat and poultry, coupled with the demand from the textile industry in countries, such as China and India. China is among the largest meat producers in the world. The top three categories include pork, chicken, and beef. Pork production in the country increased by 0.8% in 2017, to 53.4 million metric ton. Beef production also increased by 1.3% in 2017, to 7.26 million metric ton. Poultry output increased by 0.5%, to 18.97 million metric ton, while lamb production went up 1.8%, to 4.68 million metric ton. Currently, China has about 560 large and medium-sized tanneries. The leather tanning industry in the country shows signs of decline. The exports decreased by 8.2% in the first half of 2017. This downturn is likely to be due to the renewal process of laboriously adapting to the new environmental standards. The country’s textile market share in the global textile and clothing industry fell from 38.6%, in 2015, to 35.8%, in 2016. The downward trend is seen in major apparel importing regions, such as the United States, European Union, and Japan. All the aforementioned factors, in turn, expected to increase the demand for formic acid in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244272

Detailed TOC of Formic Acid Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Preservatives and Feed Additives

4.1.2 Increasing Consumption of Meat and Poultry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Emerging Cost-effective Substitutes

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

4.6 Policies and Regulations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Grade Type

5.1.1 75%

5.1.2 80%

5.1.3 85%

5.1.4 94%

5.1.5 99%

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Animal Feed

5.2.1.1 Silage Additive

5.2.1.2 Preservative

5.2.2 Leather Tanning

5.2.3 Textile Dyeing and Finishing

5.2.4 Intermediary in Pharmaceuticals

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Middle East

5.3.5.2 Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Anhui Asahi Kasei Chemical

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Beijing Chemical Industry Group

6.4.4 Feicheng Acid Chemical

6.4.5 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

6.4.6 Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Perstorp

6.4.8 Polioli SpA

6.4.9 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

6.4.10 Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Shanxi Province Yuanping Chemicals Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Wuhan Rui Fuyang Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Eastman Chemical Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Organic Acid as a Substitute for Antibiotics in Animal Feed

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market, Patio Heaters and Barbecue Accessories Market, Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market

Fibre Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market, Laser Packaging Material Market, Online Movie Tickets Market

Police Modernization & First Responders Market, Intelligent Industrial Pump Market, Corrugated Metal Panels Market

Antifoaming Agent Market, Core Material Market, Surgical Incision Closure Devices Market

Pipe and Tube Bending Machine Market, Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market, Manuka Honey Market

Hard Capsule Grade Gelatin Market, Diagnostic X-Ray Imaging Market, PV (Photovoltaics) Market