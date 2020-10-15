Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The non-lethal weapons market is defined as all weapons that can cause pain/irritation to humans on contact either to skin or any of the human senses, without any permanent damage to any of the senses or bodily functions of the human. The study also includes barricades that block the movement and entry of vehicles and humans in an area. The market is segmented into Ammunition, Explosives, Gases and Sprays, Other Types based on the type of non-lethal weapon. The Other types include Electro Shock Weapons like Tasers and Area denial weapons used by police and military. Scope of the market is restricted to the development and procurement of non-lethal weapons in the Middle East and Africa region only.

ISPRA Ltd.

The Safariland Group

Lamperd Less Lethal

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

LRAD Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Market Overview:

The Middle East & Africa non-lethal weapons market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 4% during the forecast period.

– With the increasing dissatisfaction against the local governments in countries like Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tunisia, and Libya among others is leading to increase in major violence and riots, which is generating the demand for non-lethal weapons in this region.

– With the presence of very few players in non-lethal weapons manufactures in this region, there is a profitable scenario for new companies to enter the Middle East & Africa non-lethal weapons market.