Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The non-lethal weapons market is defined as all weapons that can cause pain/irritation to humans on contact either to skin or any of the human senses, without any permanent damage to any of the senses or bodily functions of the human. The study also includes barricades that block the movement and entry of vehicles and humans in an area. The market is segmented into Ammunition, Explosives, Gases and Sprays, Other Types based on the type of non-lethal weapon. The Other types include Electro Shock Weapons like Tasers and Area denial weapons used by police and military. Scope of the market is restricted to the development and procurement of non-lethal weapons in the Middle East and Africa region only.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Law Enforcement Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Law enforcement agencies include special, local, state police, federal agencies or drug enforcement administration that use non-lethal or less lethal weapons to avoid injury to officers in close contact situations. The use of non-lethal weapons by police forces is on the rise due to political unrest in recent years. There have been grants by the governments for use of advanced non-lethal weapons in case of emergencies. For instance, in 2017, the Kenyan Police Service (KPS) received the delivery of at least 6 Jino riot control vehicles along with firearms, ammunition, and teargas as a part of preparations against public protests before the general elections. Such procurements by the local law enforcement agencies and police to counter-attack the riots are propelling the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Rest of Middle East & Africa Currently Holds the Highest Market Share
Rest of Middle East & Africa currently has the highest market share in the Middle East & Africa non-lethal weapons market. This is majorly due to the protests and the riots taking place in various places like Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Lebanon, Morocco, Sudan, Tunisia, and the Palestine among other territories. Clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Iraq that started in July 2018 in the southern metropolis of Basra resulted in riot police firing tear gas and gunshots at rioters who had laid siege to city hall and torched the headquarters of several Iranian-backed political parties. Such incidents have led to the procurement of non-lethal weapons as a measure of crowd control in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Ammunition
5.1.2 Explosives
5.1.3 Gases and Sprays
5.1.4 Other Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Law Enforcement
5.2.2 Military
5.3 Country
5.3.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.3 South Africa
5.3.4 Qatar
5.3.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 ISPRA Ltd.
6.2.2 The Safariland Group
6.2.3 Lamperd Less Lethal
6.2.4 Condor Non-Lethal Technologies
6.2.5 LRAD Corporation
6.2.6 Rheinmetall AG
6.2.7 APT (Advanced Pyrotechnics)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
