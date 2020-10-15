Learning Management System (LMS) Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global “Learning Management System (LMS) Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Learning Management System (LMS) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Learning Management System (LMS) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Learning Management System (LMS) Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Blackboard

Inc.

Cornerstone Ondemand

Inc.

D2L Corporation

IBM Corporation

McGraw-Hill Companies

Oracle Corporation

Pearson PLC

SABA Software

Inc.

SAP SE

Xerox Corporation

The global learning management system market was valued at USD 6.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 23.21 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 22.35% over the forecast period of 2018–2023.

The global learning management system market was valued at USD 6.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 23.21 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 22.35% over the forecast period of 2018–2023. The scope of the report includes insights on the solutions offered by major players including providers of hardware, professional services, and integration solutions. The regions included in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study also offers insights on various end-user verticals, application, delivery mode and deployment model, and user type segmentation.

Adoption of BYOD Policies by Corporates

Globally, organizations are opting e-learning services for educating and training their employees owing to the incurring expenses of the traditional teaching methods. Adoption of BYOD in the organization culture facilitates organizations with benefits, such as cost savings, innovation, and productivity, along with access to online training materials, directly to the employees’ devices supporting smart learning. Furthermore, the increased compatibility of learning management system with mobile devices and social learning have mandated the corporates to adopt BYOD culture. These policies are anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Cloud-based Deployment Model to Lead the Market

The cloud-based deployment model is expected to lead the market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption among large enterprises and SMEs. The organizations are switching to the cloud-based so that they can focus more on their core competencies and have least worries about their assets getting obsolete with fast-evolving technology. Moreover, SMEs are also adopting the cloud-based deployment model due to its cost efficiency. For instance, rapid adoption of LMS in the education sector due to the growing awareness of distance learning and quality education are also contributing to the growth of the cloud-based deployment model.

North America Holds Highest Market Share

North America has dominated the global LMS market, owing to the early adoption of the technology in the education sector. The academic as well commercial adoption has been higher in the region with the technological support reaching earlier and the high affordability ratio in the region. Moreover, flowing investments in technological advancements, coupled with the increasing trend toward e-learning courses in major universities, are affecting the growth of the market. With established networking facility, the United States maintained the majority share of e-learning, which, in turn, is expected to bolster the growth of the North American LMS market.

Key Developments in the Learning Management System (LMS) Market:

