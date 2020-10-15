Data Center Automation Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

Global “Data Center Automation Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Data Center Automation in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Data Center Automation Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Data Center Automation Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Data Center Automation Market:-

Cisco Systems

Inc.

BMC Software

Inc.

Entit Software LLC

ABB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell

Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

and VMware

Inc.

The Global Data Center Automation market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The data center automation market was worth USD 5.92 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 16.10 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 17.83%, during the period 2018-2023. The scope of the report is limited to solution including server, database, network, and others, by data center type including tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4, by deployment mode including on-premise and cloud, and by end-user vertical including BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes the benefits of evidence management according to diverse industries and its future prospects.

Incorporating automation in data center eases the flow of data and managing data processes and workflow by mitigating the involvement of human. It helps in creating, automating scheduling, and monitoring every task assigned over data centers. Further, data center automation provides visualization, aiding smooth functioning, realization of any unforeseen errors, and anticipation of unwanted activity. Dynamic cloud computing, coupled with the generation of big data, is compelling organizations to adopt automation in data centers, to reduce time consumptions and enhance efficiencies. Furthermore, servers and blades can also be automated with diverse hardware profiles to perform the defined task. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Growth in Cloud Computing and Online Applications

The boom in social networking, analytics, cloud computing, and mobile computing is projected to positively impact the need for automation in data centers. Approximately 80% of the data generated is unstructured, containing raw audio, file, or text from various sources such as blogs and social media platforms. This is the big-data, which needs to be concise to be analyzed, however, manually handling enormous amount of data, would lead to high probability of error. Thus, automation plays a vital role in data centers by performing looked-for tasks, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Tier 4 Data Center Type to Have the Highest Share

Tier 4 data center type is expected to have the highest market share owing to its highest availability as compared to others such as tier 1, 2, and 3. This type of data center is widely utilized and integrated at the enterprise level. In addition, this category offers fully superfluous in terms of cooling, network, and electric circuits, due to which it is expected to have the highest market share in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

Companies are performing brand building tasks through social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. A person in India spends about 25% of the online time over these social media platforms in India. Moreover, the internet users are rapidly increasing in the country, which is further fueling big data, thereby, ascending the number of data centers. This is projected to fuel the utilization of data centers and the need for automation, thus, propelling the market growth in the region.

The global Data Center Automation market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Data Center Automation Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Data Center Automation Market:

February 2018 – Oracle Corporation announced the investment in over 10 data centers across the globe, which is expected to increase their global footprint and gain high market share.

February 2018 – Dell EMC announced new servers to optimize software-defined environment and computing which is expected to increase the product portfolio.

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Data Center Automation Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Data Center Automation Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Data Center Automation Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Data Center Automation Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Data Center Automation Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Data Center Automation Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Data Center Automation Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Data Center Automation Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Data Center Automation Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

The future prospect of the data center automation market and opportunities

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Regional analysis of the market

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players