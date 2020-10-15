Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2024

Global “Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market:-

Flir Systems Inc.

BAE Systems plc

DRS Technologies

Raytheon Company

Danaher Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Thales Group

American Technologies Network

Sofradir Group

Thermoteknix Systems Ltd

Ideal Industries

Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

The handheld thermal imaging equipment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.34%, during the forecast period (2018-2023). Unlike the ordinary night vision gadgets, Handheld Thermal Imaging equipment or infrared cameras don’t rely on amplification of light. Hence, are able to produce a crisp images in the darkest areas or areas with visual camouflage or any other factor that may obstruct the vision, say fog or smoke. The scope of the report is segmented by industry and region

Evolving Technology is acting as Major Driver for the Market

Military equipment and resources can have larger applications other than war, as by becoming the early adopters of the technology, the army, allows them to go into mass production. Such has been the case with Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment.

First developed for military applications in the 1950, bulky and expensive in the beginning, the commercial version was introduced in the 60’s for power line inspections. It was only in the 70’s that they were made portable, the technology during that period, required the camera to be filled with liquid nitrogen to cool down the infrared detector integrated in the system. In the late 90’s micro bolometer arrived, with almost no moving parts and less break downs, providing large array of applications in the commercial world. Today, they can be attached to a smartphone and also have 3D version.

The dramatic rise in volume sales in the thermal imaging sector is being witnessed due to the technological advancements that have helped to bring the prices down. Such as the use of chalcogenide glass over the expensive crystalline materials, like germanium, zinc selenide, or zinc sulphide that need costly grinding and polishing, roughly dropping the prices by 10%. Also there has been a considerable drop in prices due to miniaturization of the microprocessors and microcontrollers, and also have grown in (bit) size with reference to memory. One of the other reason also has been the introduction of Driver vision enhancement in the car by manufactures like the BMW and Audi, and the integration in Unmanned Arial Vehicles (UAV).

Defense has a Major Market Share in the Market

The market in the defense end-user industry is now mature and slowly getting stagnant. But, soldier modernization programs in other regions especially Asia and Africa will provide impetus to this equipment market and gain market share, as the struggle is to enable forces with fast paced decision-making through effective situational awareness, intelligence gathering, and targeting action.

Asia – Pacific is expected to grow at the Highest CAGR

There has been a rapid shift of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, and mining into the developing countries, especially the Asian countries. The Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment market in major economies, like China, India, Australia, Japan, and other countries in the region are expected to see a high growth rate.

The Make India Campaign and the pressure to modernize the troops due to the domination from China and the growing tensions in Jammu and Kashmir is going to boost the market in India.

Key Developments in the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market:

August 2017 – Fluke announced addition of Fluke 3550 Thermal Imaging Sensor to Condition Monitoring system. Fluke Condition Monitoring is a cloud-based software platform in combination with electrical, temperature, and power quality monitoring sensors to support condition-based maintenance programs

