Alzheimers Disease (AD) Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects 2024

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Alzheimers Disease (AD) Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market:-

Roche

Novartis

Merck

Pfizer

Eisai

Biogen

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lilly

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings

Diagenic

Navidea

GE Healthcare

The Global Alzheimers Disease (AD) Diagnostics and Therapeutics market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The Global Alzheimer’s diagnostics and therapeutics market was valued at approximately USD 7,100 million for 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 6.7% during the forecast period (2018-2023). North America holds the largest share among the geographical regions.

Investment in Biomarkers for Drug Development

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is one of the most prevalent dementia in the world. According to the Alzheimer’s disease facts and figures, it is estimated that in every 33 seconds, a new case of AD occurs, a very high prevalence of almost 35 million patients around the world. Consequently, the development of clinical diagnostics and therapeutics for AD and other neurodegenerative conditions is becoming very important. In about 10% to 15% of cases, clinical diagnosis of AD is inaccurate. To overcome this hurdle, certain biomarkers are used, which improve the accuracy of the diagnosis. Biomarkers are neurochemical indicators that are used to access the risk or prevalence of a disease. Biomarkers also find application in drug development for AD. Several biomarkers are used for the detection of various stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Examples include beta-amyloid and tau levels in the cerebrospinal fluid and brain changes that are detectable by imaging. Recently, researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) identified a new biomarker, which is a peptide (DAG) that may lead to early detection of AD. The peptide identifies a protein that increases in the brain blood vessels of mice and human Alzheimer patients. Thus, investments in the development of biomarkers for drug development and early detection of AD are acting as the major driver and fuelling the growth of the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics & therapeutics market globally.

Other factors that help in the growth of the market are increasing pipeline drug development, increasing incidence and prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, increasing sophisticated diagnostics for early detection and precise drug development, and emerging novel diagnostic techniques.

Early Diagnosis of the Indication is challenging

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is becoming a major public health threat, due to the increasing number of the affected individuals. According to the Translational Research & Clinical Intervention, there are 5.3 million Americans and 35 million people worldwide that are suffering from Alzheimer disease. As Alzheimer disease is spreading in the world, new therapies are urgently needed for the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Early diagnosis of AD is challenging, and the early symptoms of the AD are commonly overlooked, because the symptoms are mild and the anatomical changes in the brain and central nervous symptoms are not necessarily visible through medical imaging. This limitation has serious implications, as late-stage diagnosis leaves the patients with only symptomatic relief options through medications, thereby limiting the overall benefit the patient could have received through early medication and diagnosis. Consequently, the limitations in early-stage diagnosis of AD is constraining the growth of the AD diagnostics and therapeutics market globally.

Other factors restraining the market are decrease in the market due to failures of late-stage drugs, lack of surrogate markers for drug discovery and drug development, and insufficient research funding and lengthy uncertain processes.

The United States is the global leader in AD Intervention and Management

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans are living with AD, as of 2017. The United States is considered as the global leader in Alzheimer’s disease intervention and management. The United States has a large pool of biopharmaceutical companies, which cumulatively have a total of 85 drugs in various stages in the pipeline for combating Alzheimer’s disease. The United States holds a major share of around 83% of the total revenue in North America.

Key Developments in the Alzheimers Disease (AD) Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market:

January 2018: Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (JPI) established an exclusive research collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program.

October 2017: Eisai and Biogen Inc. expanded their existing agreement to develop and commercialize investigation AD treatments jointly.

August 2017: St. Vincent's Institute of Medical Research collaborated with Johnson & Johnson Innovation for developing and commercializing small molecule modulators of microglial function and inflammation, with the aim of reducing amyloid plaque burden and Alzheimer's disease severity.

