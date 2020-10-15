Inulin Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook – 2024

Global “Inulin Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Inulin in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Inulin Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Inulin Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.
List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Inulin Market:-
- Beneo-Orafati SA
- Cargill
- Ciranda
- Inc.
- CosucraGroupeWarcoing SA
- Fenchem
- Inc.
- Jarrow Formulas
- Sensus B.V
- Shandong Baolingbao Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- The Tierra Group
- Wuxi Cima Science Co. Ltd.
The Global Inulin market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
Market Insights
The global inulin market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 6.5%, and reach a value of USD 1.5 billion, by 2023.
The gaining popularity of prebiotic ingredients and rising awareness towards low fat and calorie reduction is expected to fuel inulin market demand during the next five years. Also, U.S. FDA has recognized inulin as generally (recognized as safe) GRAS product, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market. Demand is majorly from the dairy industry where it is used for formulations in cheese, ice creams, and yogurts. The growing importance of low caloric sugar in food & beverages industry is likely to drive demand. Stable inulin market price is expected to aid application development and penetration. The abundance of raw material in the form of chicory root in Europe and China is likely to ensure continuous supply at stable rates and avoid market volatility. The growing infant formula market demand in China and India coupled with capacity expansion by baby food manufacturers, such as Danone and Nestle is expected to positively impact the market.
Market Dynamics
Rising use of alternative probiotic and prebiotic ingredients, such as GOS and MOS is likely to restraint the growth of the industry. Excessive consumption of inulin is allergenic and discomfort in the digestive system and this negative aspect may restraint its increasing demand in future.
Market Segmentation
Functional food & beverage was the largest segment and accounted for more than 60% of the total volume in 2017. Food & beverages are likely to dominate during the forecast period owing to increasing functional ingredients demand used for sugar level reduction and enhancing gut health function. Dietary supplement is likely to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Inulin helps to stimulate the bacterial growth, which helps in maintaining the calorie level. This factor is expected to promote the usage of inulin in dietary supplement fortification.
Regional Analysis
Europe inulin market size was estimated to be over 125-kilo tons in 2015 and is expected to witness moderate gains during the forecast period. Europe dominated the market. Europe has favorable regulatory policies for incorporating functional ingredients as well. Sluggish food & beverages industries growth in countries, such as Germany, Spain, and Italy coupled with restriction in inulin production capacity by EU Commission is likely to affect overall profitability in the region. Asia-Pacific is likely to witness highest gains of above 10.2% from 2018 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, owing to the growth of end-use industries, such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. China and India inulin market expected to benefit from government policies favoring FDI. North America is likely to grow at a steady rate owing to food and pharmaceuticals application growth in U.S. South America is likely to witness significant gains due to increasing consumption of dairy products in Brazil.
The global Inulin market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
Key Developments in the Inulin Market:
