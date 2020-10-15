Cloud Security in Healthcare Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast to 2024

Global “Cloud Security in Healthcare Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Cloud Security in Healthcare in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Cloud Security in Healthcare Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Cloud Security in Healthcare Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Cloud Security in Healthcare Market:

Athenahealth inc

Carecloud Corporation

Carestream Health inc

Dell inc

Cleardata Networks inc

IBM Corporation

Iron Mountain inc

Merge Healthcare inc

Cisco Systems inc

Symantec Corporation

The Global Cloud Security in Healthcare market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global cloud security in the healthcare market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 18.2% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America dominates the market due to the favorable regulatory framework by the government and technological developments in that region.

Cloud computing is one of the major shift from the traditional way of doing business to use the IT resources. Cloud computing security or cloud security is fast growing service in IT that includes protecting critical information from theft, data leakage and deletion. Cloud security is increasingly being adopted in healthcare to reduce the healthcare costs pressures while maintaining the quality of care. In the coming decade, the economic benefits from this market would play a vital role in the operational and functional perspective of healthcare.

Rising in Adoption of Cloud Based Clinical Applications

There are significant economic benefits of cloud computing provides cost flexibility and potential for reduced costs. There has been a significant rise in the digitization of medical records such as adoption of electronic medical records, electronic health records and personal health records. Apart from that, there is increasing digital output from medical imaging devices such as CT/MRI scanners, bedside monitoring devices and infusers which provides high volume of varied data. There is high need for IT in healthcare to reduce costs and increased adoption rate which is useful in point-of-care access to medical data and medical applications in mobile devices for both patients and medical staffs. This increases the use of cloud solutions in healthcare driving this market.

Other factors such as the need for increasing the volume and scalability of healthcare data, rise in new payment models and rising awareness of benefits of open platforms drives the cloud security market.

Privacy Concerns related to Patient Information

Privacy and security of patient health data with ensuring the availability of the correct information and timely synchronization of data remain a significant set of concerns with devices such as electronic health records. The confidentiality of patient information between the concerned endpoints is of prime importance to provide secure data management. The concerns further extend towards sharing physical devices and virtualized resources with trust chain among providers and payers is highly useful. Other factor such as issues related to interoperability and standardization of cloud restricts this market.

Public Cloud Model of Deployment to Dominate the Market

The global cloud security in the healthcare market is segmented by application, deployment, distribution model, component, end-user and geography. By geography, the market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

By deployment model, the public cloud is expected to dominate the market with approximately 65% of share. It provides greater performance in terms of quick access and analytics compared to other models. The developed markets have favorable regulatory framework by the governments, data protection policies and guidelines which is still improving in the emerging markets due to its higher costs and IT resources.

Major key players: ATHENAHEALTH inc, CARECLOUD CORPORATION, CARESTREAM HEALTH inc, DELL inc, CLEARDATA NETWORKS inc, IBM CORPORATION, IRON MOUNTAIN inc, ORACLE CORPORATION, CISCO SYSTEMS inc and SYMANTEC CORPORATION.

