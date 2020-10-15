Water Automation and Instrumentation Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast 2024 Analysis Research

Global “Water Automation and Instrumentation Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Water Automation and Instrumentation in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Water Automation and Instrumentation Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Water Automation and Instrumentation Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Water Automation and Instrumentation Market:-

ABB Group

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

GE Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Inc.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Emerson Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Endress+ Hauser Pvt. Ltd.

Meadwestvaco Corporation

EurotekIndia

Phoenix Contact

NALCO

MJK Automation

Blue Water Automation

The Global Water Automation and Instrumentation market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global water automation and instrumentation market was valued at USD 10.97 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 22.46 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.69% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Currently, global issues, such as potable water shortage, poor water quality, and high processing and supply costs are boosting the demand for automation technologies in the water & wastewater treatment industry. Usage of PLC-based systems to control the movement of water through the dam gates and in water level is increasing with rise in investments in dams across the world. Water instrumentation solutions, like liquid analyzers and level transmitters, are helping chemical and pharmaceutical industries maintain precision. Although high price of sensors might challenge the growth of the market, the reduced operational costs due to their use brings down the total cost of ownership.

Water Scarcity is Pushing Adoption of Water Automation and Instruments

The world is facing a scarcity of fresh water and water for drinking and domestic purposes, which need to undergo filtration and purification processes. The continuous discharge of contaminated water from industries, like chemicals, rubber, and paper, is polluting water bodies. This generates enormous demand for automation solutions to control water supply within a country and monitor the incidence of toxins and harmful substances in water supply lines. Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are already focusing on wastewater treatment and management systems to meet domestic demand. There is high demand for advanced technologies, like disinfection processes, which use chlorination and UV treatment to remove harmful elements from water to improve the water quality.

Pressure Transmitter Witness Highest Growth Rate

Absolute, gauge, and differential pressure transmitters are some of the different types of pressure transmitters used. These devices help ensure optimal pressure inside operating machinery — levels that are compliant with predefined safety levels, which help improve the safety and durability. The growing need to ensure safe and consistent operations even under extreme conditions in industries, such as oil & gas, chemical, petrochemical, etc., have spurred the global demand for pressure transmitters.

Asia-Pacific Occupied Major Market Share

The United States houses major plants, like Deer Island Sewage Treatment Plant, Stickney Water Reclamation Plant, etc., which are some of the largest treatment plants in the world. In 2014, the government and manufacturers had invested more than USD 33.5 billion in the chemical and petrochemical industries. Out of this, about USD 6.1 billion was invested in the pharmaceutical industry. These treatment plants are looking to make their process as efficient as possible, and ensure no loss of water or pollution. In order to keep up with the growing demands, these plants are adopting water automation and instrumentation techniques.

The global Water Automation and Instrumentation market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Water Automation and Instrumentation Market:

