Mobile Anti-Malware Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast 2024 Analysis Research

The Mobile Anti-Malware market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023), to reach USD 9.20 billion by 2023. Anti-Malware prevents mobile devices from various malwares such as adware, spyware, Trojans, and various others. This solution is used in mobile devices such as phones, tablets, and various others. The scope of our study is geographically limited to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Over the past decade, malware has been the most significant risk for mobile users. Trojans are hard to identify, and boast a variety of capabilities, and have been prevalent among cybercriminals. Also, adoption of smart phones is quickly outpacing other home gadgets. It is estimated that more than six billion cell phones will be active on the planet by 2020. Furthermore, a growth in BYOD initiatives across enterprises, which allows users to use their mobile devices for the official purposes has emerged as a challenge for the cyber security officials, as theft of the official data through malware campaigns can be catastrophic for both the employee as well as the organization. Thus, the proliferation of BYOD trend acts as driver for the mobile anti-malware market. However, lack of awareness about such solutions can act as a challenge to this market.

Rising Demand in Android Based OS Devices to Augment the Market Growth

Malware campaigns have targeted users on the Google Play stores almost since its inception. From the very first banking Trojan, dubbed Droid09, to the latest ad-click fraud/Bitcoin-mining latent apps, plague the store week after week. A rise in the number of infected devices in recent years, which now typically can reach into the millions as we discover new aggressive campaigns has brought Google Play store under siege. Android remains the prominent target as both regarding numbers of users and Android’s more open and adaptable platform continue to make it more vulnerable to malware attackers who frequently try to get their wares into the phone through both the official store, and third-party app stores.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Adopt Anti-Malware Solutions at a Rapid Pace

Asia-Pacific is the region with the highest number of smartphone devices, boasting of a whopping 1.3 billion smartphones. This high number of mobile devices certainly increases malware threats. For instance, a threat report from Trend Micro said more than 47 million malicious mobile apps were downloaded by users in Asia-Pacific in the first half of 2017. Comparatively, users in EMEA downloaded 30 million such apps, and the numbers were even lower in North America (8 million) and Latin America (6 million). Moreover, governments in the region have stepped up and have started warning clients regarding such malware attacks while doing tasks such as mobile banking. In 2018, a new malware distributed through DNS method is targeting Android smartphones, particularly those in Asia. The malicious bug, “Roaming Mantis” can steal users’ credentials and allow attackers to take complete control over the device. As the campaigns evolve and pose challenges to other OS devices also, the demand for anti-malware solutions is expected to increase.

September 2017 – Zimperium announced z9 as a mobile anti-malware solution. It is a machine learning-based engine capable of detecting previously unknown mobile malware on-device without the delays and risks of cloud-based lookups.

September 2017 – Singapore based telecom operator M1 unveiled a service to help smartphone users protect their devices against malware.

