3D Bioprinting Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects 2024

Global “3D Bioprinting Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the 3D Bioprinting in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. 3D Bioprinting Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. 3D Bioprinting Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.
Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. 3D Bioprinting Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. 3D Bioprinting Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the 3D Bioprinting including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.
List of Top Key-players in 2020 of 3D Bioprinting Market:-
- 3D Systems Corp.
- Aspect Biosystems Ltd
- GeSIM GmbH
- Bio3D Technologies
- BioBots
- Inc.
- Cyfuse Biomedical KK
- Envision TEC GmbH
- Organovo Holdings Inc
- Rainbow Biosciences LLC
- RegenHU SA
- Stratasys Ltd
- TeVido Biodevices
- Inc.
- 3D Bioprinting Solutions
The Global 3D Bioprinting market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The global 3D bioprinting market is expected register a CAGR of 22.35% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). 3D printer manufacturing companies are working toward building a human tissue for surgical therapy and transplantation. Developments such as this are expected to propel the market for global 3D bioprinting, which is expected to witness a significant growth, owing to technological advancements, government intervention for improving healthcare, and increasing investments in R&D. Global players are increasingly exploring 3D bioprinting as it reduces the risks associated with anesthesia during long surgeries and helps improve healthcare services.
INCREASING PERCENTAGE OF GERIATRIC POPULATION
The percentage of aged population (>65 years) is increasing gradually. It is a strong indicator for the growth of the 3D bioprinter market, as elderly population is more prone toward organ related ailments. Japan has the highest percentage of geriatric population in the world. The market for 3D bioprinters, which is designed for dentistry applications, is expected to witness a good growth rate, more so due to the rising geriatric population. These 3D bioprinters can be used by dentists to create friendlier implants and prosthetics by utilizing the patient’s unique teeth layout and bone scans. Trailing Japan, countries in the western hemisphere have a high percentage of aged population, which is rising continuously, driving the demand for 3D bioprinters.
DRUG DISCOVERY RESEARCH TO GAIN TRACTION OVER THE FORECAST PERIOD
Drug discovery is a highly expensive process, and in most cases, it fails in gaining regulatory clearance. One of the major expenses for a pharmaceutical company in the United States is the completion of FDA’s approval process. Over USD 50 billion is being spent on R&D in the country, annually. Interestingly, only one in 5000 drugs makes it to the market, leading to huge financial burden on drug manufacturing companies. The reason for this failure is the lack of accurate pre-clinical testing methods. The drug, which passed the in-vitro and animal testing stages, stands a high chance of failing in clinical trials, forcing manufacturers to start from the beginning. Medical researchers in order to make the drug discovery process more reliable are seeking means to mimic the 3-dimensional human tissue environment. With the advent of 3D bioprinting, manufacturers will be able to reduce complications associated with human clinical trials of novel drugs, reducing the losses incurred during late stage failures and shortening the drug discovery time, thus, driving the market for this technology.
UNITED STATES TO HOLD MAJOR SHARE IN NORTH AMERICA
Despite advances in medicine and technology, increased awareness about organ donation and transplantation, the gap between supply and demand continues to widen in the country. The number of people on the national waiting list continue to grow, while rates of donation and transplant stagnate. Currently, there are about 122,480 people in the waiting list in need of a lifesaving transplant, whereas, only 20,704 transplants were performed in 2016. It is estimated that on an average 22 people die each day while waiting for a transplant. 3D bioprinting is observed as the most promising solution to meet high demand for suitable organs for transplantation, driving the growth of the market in the region. In addition, the cost of organ transplantation is very high. The estimated average cost for heart, liver, and kidney transplants, are about USD 997,000, USD 577,000, and USD 262,000, respectively. Researchers are focusing on 3D bioprinting, which is seen as a viable alternative, which will help in driving the market.
Major Key Players: 3D Systems, Aspect Biosystems, Gesim, Bio3d, Organovo Holdings Inc.
The global 3D Bioprinting market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
Key Developments in the 3D Bioprinting Market:
Finally, the report Global 3D Bioprinting Market 2020 describes the 3D Bioprinting industry expansion game plan, the 3D Bioprinting industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.
