Liquid Fertilizer Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2024

Nutrien

Yara International

ICL Fertilizer

Rural Liquid Fertilizer

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Compo Expert GmbH

Kugler Company

AgroLiquid

Plant Food Company Incorporated

Nutri-Tech Solutions

Tessenderlo Group

Nutra Flow

Agrotiger

FoxFar Soil & Fertilizer Company

The Global Liquid Fertilizer market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global liquid fertilizer market has been estimated at USD 11.2 billion in 2015. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. On basis of the major ingredients, the organic liquid fertilizers are expected to grow at a faster pace than the synthetic liquid fertilizers. The foliar application of liquid fertilizers is the most commonly used method as it helps in neutralizing soil conditions, enhance plant growth, and increase the rate of nutrient absorption as compared to the other methods of fertilizer application.

Growth in Foliar Application.

The foliar application of liquid fertilizers is the most commonly used method as it helps in neutralizing soil conditions, enhance plant growth, and increase the rate of nutrient absorption as compared to the other methods of fertilizer application. Soil condition when the PH level are very high or very low, temperature is very cold, or excessive draught or moisture might make the nutrients. The countries where these extremes weather conditions occur, foliar application of liquid fertilizer is most used strategy.

Rapid Growth of Organic Liquid Fertilizer

Organic liquid fertilizer contains all types of micro and macro nutrients for plant growth and improves the growth and productiveness of plants, enhance the natural fertility of the soil or replace the chemical elements taken from the soil by previous crops or other factors and improve the essential micro-organisms in the soil. Liquid fertilizers are the most efficient way of delivering the required nutrients to plants at the correct time and in optimal concentration. Some of the major factors driving the market are the demand for increased crop yield to feed the expanding population, need for high-efficiency organic fertilizers, easy usage and application of liquid fertilizers and adoption of sustainable agricultural practices by farmers. Top companies are making strategic investments in the liquid fertilizer markets. Tessenderlo Groups business unit Tessenderlo Kerley International (TKI) has been continuously expanding its capacity of liquid sulfur-based fertilizers in the US.

Industry Trends

• In 2017, TKI has made a strategic investment in liquid fertilizers in Europe to strengthen its market position by constructing a Thio-Sul (ammonium thiosulphate / ATS) manufacturing plant in France

