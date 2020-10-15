Financial Services Application Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors up to 2024

Global “Financial Services Application Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Financial Services Application in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Financial Services Application Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Financial Services Application Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Financial Services Application Market:

Accenture plc.

Fis Corporation

Fiserv Inc.

IBM corporation

Infosys ltd.

Misys

Oracle corporation

SAP SE

TCS ltd.

Temenos group AG

The Global Financial Services Application market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global financial services application market was valued at USD 74.35 billion in 2017, and it is projected to reach a value of USD 117.1 billion by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. With the use of technology, the banking and financial sector has incorporated risks into the mainstream decision-making, promoting a culture that incorporates risk management, consistently monitoring performance, providing relevant market intelligence, and delivering business and profitability insights. The global financial crisis brought the financial services industry into the limelight, questioning the data quality and the industry’s direction and decision-making. In the current scenario, financial services institutions need a potent and reliable business intelligence solution, to meet their enterprise needs. Due to the increasing number of financial institutions, there is a need for such financial services. These services are also found to enrich consumer experience, along with optimizing the workforce. On, the contrary, high deployment costs restrict the widespread use of such services. High number of regulatory issues also hamper the growth of the market.

BI & Analytics is Expected to be one of the Leading Financial Service Application Software

One of the most recent trends witnessed in the market is the increased adoption of self-service analytics tools, wherein, end users can gain insight, with minimal technical knowledge. A recent survey conducted on the effectiveness of BI tools, served as a word of caution for new firms, as more than two-third of the BI projects failed, due to lack of co-ordination between the IT, business, and management teams. One of the root causes of this issue is that BI is an engineering problem, rather than a business one. Therefore, there always exists a risk of a communication breakdown between different teams, due to such difficulties, the market for financial service applications is expected to continue to grow. Big data analytics are considered very integral applications to business intelligence, in the industry. 87% of the enterprises believe that analytics will redefine the competitive landscape of their industries.

North America is Expected to hold a High Market Share in the Financial Services Applications Market

Many banks in the United States have adopted latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) to provide more personalized services. The adoption of financial service applications has increased the sophistication of decisions being taken, which provides an increased level of reassurance to stakeholders. United States is one of the largest market for financial technologies adoption, primarily due to the country being a pioneer in the field of FinTech, further buoyed by the presence of major financial giants in the region. Many institutions, such as the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, in the United States has taken necessary measures to achieve uniform and national set of standards for financial technology institutions, which is further expected to augment the market for such technologies.

The global Financial Services Application market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Financial Services Application Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Financial Services Application Market:

