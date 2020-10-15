DDoS Protection Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2024 Research Report

Global “DDoS Protection Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the DDoS Protection in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. DDoS Protection Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. DDoS Protection Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of DDoS Protection Market:-

Arbor Networks

Inc.

Akamai Technologies

Inc.

F5 Networks

Inc.

Imperva

Radware Ltd

Corero Network Security

Inc.

Neustar

Inc.

Cloudflare

Inc.

Nexusguard Ltd

Dosarrest Internet Security Ltd

The Global DDoS Protection market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The DDoS protection market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 3.96 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 20.31% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The DDoS protection market has been segmented based on deployment, which includes on-premise, cloud, hybrid, and by component into solution, services, professional services, and design and implementation. By organization size, the market has been segmented into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on applications, the market has been segmented into network, application, database, and endpoint. The end-user industry is limited to healthcare, defense & government, manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare, education, and retail. The regional landscape of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Increasing Instances of Sophisticated DDoS Attacks

Depending on the size and type of the organization, a DDoS attack can be from a small nuisance to something that can break a company’s revenue stream and damage it permanently. Recent DDoS attacks include the record-breaking attack on code repository Github a few weeks ago. GitHub was taken offline for about 10 minutes by an attack that peaked at 1.35Tbps. According to DDoS protection outfit Arbor Networks, the US service provider survived an attack that reached an unprecedented 1.7Tbps. Such attacks are making the organization to be prepared by implementing DDOS protection, which is directly driving the market.

Increasing Adoption of DDOS Protection Services

With DDoS attacks growing in complexity and size, a company needs a DDoS protection service with a robust network and variety of mitigation techniques to thwart any attacks directed at the site. The best protection services are provided by Incapsula Enterprise, F5 Silverline DDoS Protection, and Arbor Cloud. The companies growing the global network and scrubbing capacities equip it with the size needed to thwart large-scale volumetric attacks. Combined with many data centers located across the world, the service is ready for the most advanced DDoS attacks. Companies host a plethora of mitigation techniques that intercept application layer, protocol, and volumetric attacks, IP blocking, rate limiting, automatic bot discernment, and more. While the services do not offer unlimited mitigation, one can use this protection service on-demand or always on, customizing it to fit the needs of a company. While DDoS protection services employ similar mitigation techniques to thwart attacks, they differ in price, deployment methods, and network size.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

The presence of significant DDoS protection vendors and service providers, along with the early adoption trends for innovative technologies in the developed economies of the US and Canada drive the market in North America. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the DDoS protection market, owing to the rising adoption of these solutions and services across SMEs and large enterprises emerging in this region.

Key

Key Developments in the DDoS Protection Market:

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report

