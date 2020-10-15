Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report

Global “Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market:-

3M

Adhesives Research

Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

Dymax Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Company

KGaA

Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co.

Ltd.

Jowat SE

Kommerling UK Sealants & Adhesives

Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG

LORD Corporation

Master Bond Inc.

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Parson Adhesives

Inc.

Permabond LLC

The Global Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global acrylic adhesives in electronics market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market in 2017. Asia-Pacific is also expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Electronics Industry in Asia-Pacific Region

Electronic adhesives are widely used in the manufacturing and assembling of electronic circuits and products. They help in the miniaturization of electronic components, and the longstanding trend of reducing the size of electronics is driving the market. Most of the electronic manufacturers are outsourcing their production to low-cost countries in Asia, especially China, Taiwan and ASEAN countries. Furthermore, the demand for consumer electronic products is on the rise in the region, due to the increasing middle-class population and growing household incomes, particularly in emerging markets in Asia.

The electronics industry in Asia-Pacific has been growing at a rate of 6% for past couple of years, and is estimated to continue the growth rate for the next few years. Furthermore, with the increased focus on their manufacturing industry, many developing countries are offering various incentives to the companies, and electronic companies are heavily investing in the Asia-Pacific region. Overall, with the increasing production and consumption of consumer electronics, the market for acrylic adhesives in electronics is projected to grow in the region during the forecast period.

Electrically Conductive Adhesives – The Dominant Product Type

The longstanding trend toward miniaturization of electronic components has resulted in more use of adhesives for fastening. Electrically conductive adhesives play an increasingly prominent role in the design and production of electronic packages and assemblies. Continuing improvements in adhesive technology have enabled adhesives to replace solder in some specialized electronic assembly applications. With the increasing regulations, the companies are shifting away rapidly from tin soldering to the usage of electrically conductive adhesives. Overall, with the growing consumption of consumer electronics the demand for electrically conductive adhesives is expected to rise, thereby increasing the consumption of acrylic adhesives for electronics during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for acrylic adhesives in electronics market, accounting for a major chunk of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a major growth in the electronics industry, as China is one of the biggest global manufacturers, followed by South Korea and Japan. China is emerging as the largest market, both, in terms of consumption and production of the electronic adhesives. Factors, like increasing urbanization, growing connectivity, and consistently growing automotive industry, combined with the usage of advanced technology in the manufacturing of automotive safety technologies and infotainment systems, is boosting the demand for printed circuit boards. This is driving the growth of electronic adhesives market. Furthermore, growth of the electronic industry in the country, owing to the accelerating demand for smart phones, smart TVs, and electronic devices, is also driving the growth of the market.

Major Players: 3M, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), H.B. Fuller Company, and Panacol-Elosol GmbH, amongst others.

The global Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market:

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report

