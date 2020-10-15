Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast 2024 Analysis Research

Global “Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market:-

China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

CNPC

Emirates National Oil Company

Eni S.p.A

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Evonik Industries AG

Formosa Plastic Group

Huntsman Corporation

LyondollBasell Industries

Oxeno Antewerpen

Panjin Hayen Industrial Group

Pemex

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

SIBUR

Zhenhai Refining and Chemical

The Global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.85% during the forecast period, 2018 – 2023. Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) is a colorless, volatile, flammable liquid, which is used as fuel component. MTBE offers good blending properties and reduces the content of formaldehyde and benzene in gasoline. Other applications of MTBE include the use as solvents, extractant, and an intermediate in the production of methyl methacrylate (MMA).

Demand for use as an Anti-knocking Agent and as an Octane Booster

The major driver for MTBE market is its application as gasoline additive, where it is used as anti-knocking agent and an octane booster in the fuel for gasoline engines. Due to its lower cost and effectiveness, MTBE is preferred over others. MBTE finds application as a solvent and forms azeotropes with methanol and water. Though MTBE is banned in many developed countries including, United States, Canada, Japan, and parts of Europe, however, the consumption remained steady in developing countries, such as China, Mexico, and some parts of Middle East. MTBE ranks second in most widely used gasoline additive in the world. In addition, MTBE represent an affordable substitute for toxic fuel components, such as olefins, lead, benzene and sulfur.

Automotive Sector is expected to have the Highest Growth

Fuel oxygenates do not naturally occur in gasoline. Instead, they are added to increase gasoline’s oxygen content. By increasing gasoline’s oxygen content, the gasoline burns better, thereby lowering harmful emissions from vehicles and reducing pollution. With the automotive industry growing all over the globe the use of MTBE is expected to increase over the years. Nearly all MTBE products are used as additives in unleaded gasoline to increase octane levels and reduce carbon monoxide emissions.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific market occupied the largest share in MTBE consumption. The widespread availability of MTBE as a cheap feedstock, coupled with it being an attractive substitute to aromatics in gasoline, is driving the Asia-Pacific market. In 2016, China was estimated to be the largest market for MTBE in Asia-Pacific and also globally, primarily due to the high demand from automotive industry and its use as gasoline additives. China and India are the major consumers of MTBE in this region. The Middle East market is likely to exhibit steady demand for MTBE in upcoming years due to increased gasoline quality requirements in this region

Key Developments in the Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market:

March 2018: Three petroleum giants have agreed to pay the state of New Jersey $196.5 million to resolve their liability in a pollution case caused by a gasoline additive known as methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE)

June 2017: LyondellBasell announced the final investment decision to build the world’s largest propylene oxide (PO) and tertiary butyl alcohol (TBA) plant in the Houston area, Texas, where TBA will be converted to two ether-based oxyfuels, methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) and ethyl tertiary butyl ether (ETBE)

