Laboratory Information Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2024

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Laboratory Information Market:-

Abbott Laboratories

Mckesson Corp.

Novatek International

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Medical Information Technology

Inc

Labware Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

3M Company

PerkinElmer

and Lab vantage Solutions Inc. among others

The global Laboratory Information System market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. Laboratory information system is the software that is used to store and manage the data in laboratories. These systems are widely being used in the hospitals and clinics to maintain the records of the patient’s medical history and to send the laboratory test orders.

Need To Improve the Quality of Diagnostics and Reduce the Diagnostics Errors

Diagnostics errors are complex and it is very important to eradicate the errors. As per the report of National Institute of Health (NIH), urgent change is required to address the diagnostic errors that is affecting the quality of healthcare systems across the world. Diagnostic errors continue to exist throughout all the types of care including common and rare diseases and affects the huge number of patients. In addition, NIH has stated that a person faces diagnostic error at least once in his lifetime, sometimes with the severe consequences. To remove the diagnostic errors, companies are coming up with the novel softwares that have accuracy and provide true results. As per the NIH report, the concerned committee has stated that to achieve better diagnostics, it is very important to collaborate among healthcare professionals, patients and their families. The patients and their families are expected to take part in the diagnostics to improve the patient care and facilitating an accurate and timely diagnosis by taking inputs from the families.

This indicates that efforts are being taken to improve the quality of diagnosis. Such improvements done by the concerned committees are expected to contribute in the growth of the LIS market.

Along with that, other factors such as increasing demand of LIS in developing countries and digital transformation in healthcare sector are driving the growth of Laboratory Information System market.

Shortage of Skilled Labors in Healthcare IT sector

As per the survey of Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), scarcity of the skilled healthcare IT labors and professionals is the major point of concern in the healthcare industry. Developed nations are also facing the challenge of lack of skilled labors. The US healthcare industry is facing the shortage of skilled labors in the healthcare IT sector even though the country has well established industry and people have higher adoptability to the novel technologies. This lack of the skilled labors is ultimately affecting the market of Laboratory Information System (LIS). The labors who lack system and data integration knowledge cannot operate the LIS softwares. For the end users of LIS, it is very difficult to find a person who can handle the softwares with ease. Therefore, it becomes one of the major challenges for end users to implement LIS in the point of care.

Developing countries like India are growing rapidly in terms of population but the healthcare facilities provided are not up to the mark. To implement services like LIS in India, scarcity of tech friendly labors becomes the major factor that restricts the end users from using LIS. This affects the overall market of LIS.

The high cost of LIS softwares is another factor that is hindering the growth of the market.

North America Holds the Largest Share in the Laboratory Information System Market

North America accounts for the largest share of the market studied. This can be primarily attributed to well established healthcare It sector in the region and government efforts to make the access of laboratory services easy, which is expected to augment the growth of the market studied over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Laboratory Information Market:

Sep 2017- Novatek International and Particle Measuring Systems (PMS) Form Strategic Partnership to Bring a Unique, Integrated, Contamination Control Solution to the Life Sciences Industry.

Sep 2017- Novatek International and Particle Measuring Systems (PMS) Form Strategic Partnership to Bring a Unique, Integrated, Contamination Control Solution to the Life Sciences Industry.

