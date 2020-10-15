Machine Vision Systems Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2024 Research Report

Global “Machine Vision Systems Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Machine Vision Systems in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Machine Vision Systems Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Machine Vision Systems Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Machine Vision Systems Market:-

Cognex Corporation

ISRA Vision AG

Basler AG

KEYENCE Corporation

IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh [DE]

National Instruments

Omron Corporation

MVTec

Software Gmbh

Microscan Systems

Inc.

Sony Corporation

Toshiba

The machine vision systems market was valued at USD 6.41 billion in 2017, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 13.53 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.27%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Ever since their inception, Machine Vision (MV) systems have evolved tremendously from stand-alone proprietary box modules to modular vision components and 3D displacement sensors. They are widely used for performing non-contact optical sensing, to analyze and interpret parts of real world models. Manufacturing firms across the globe are beginning to realize the benefits of MV systems, particularly in areas where redundant tasks, such as inspection, need to be performed with seamless precision. They are playing an increasingly critical role in high-speed production lines and hazardous environments. Some of the major benefits offered by MV systems include increased productivity, higher flexibility in the production process, reduced machine downtime and tighter process control.

Increasing Rate of Adoption in the Automotive Sector to Spearhead the Growth

The primary goal of MV systems in the automotive industry is to improve productivity and quality of the products. Major applications of MV in this industry are quality inspections and machine guidance. In quality control (QC) inspections, MV systems determine whether the subassemblies or parts are defective or non-defective. Based on the feedback, it directs the motion control equipment to accept or reject that particular component. On the other hand, in machine guidance systems, machine vision improves accuracy and the speed of assembly robots and automated material handling equipment, which play a crucial role in the engine chassis marriage operations. Although the applications vary depending on the type of vehicle or model being produced, the general categories of applications are observed in robotics, dimensional gaging operations, assembly verification, flaw detection, paint job verification and code reading. With the overall automobile production growing at a steady rate, the demand for machine vision is expected to be influenced over the coming years, supporting the market growth.

Europe Holds the Largest Share

In the past few years, the machine vision industry in Europe has grown from infancy to an industry that is now taken up by many new customer segments and fields of applications, making the region achieve a leading position in the world. This growth in this industry came through the assortment of many small and medium-sized innovative companies. The unique network of many research centers spread across the continent, such as IMEC of Belgium, Fraunhofer Institutes of Germany, Wageningen University and TNO universities of Netherlands, CVC and AIDO of Spain, among others, have also contributed to the innovations in this industry.

The health care expenditure in Europe is very high. Most of the countries of Europe spend more than 10% of their GDP on health care. A strong growth in adoption of machine vision systems is observed in Europe due its manufacturing and industrial sector. It is one of the most technically advanced and innovative solution in the global industrial and manufacturing sectors, especially in the automotive, machinery and agricultural engineering. The new funding program implemented by the EU, called Horizon 2020, which puts a special emphasis on strengthening European small and medium enterprises, in both the demand and supply side will aid the market for machine vision systems in the near future.

Major Players: COGNEX CORPORATION, ISRA VISION AG, BASLER AG, KEYENCE CORPORATION, IDS IMAGING DEVELOPMENT SYSTEMS GMBH [DE], NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS, OMRON CORPORATION, SONY CORPORATION, TOSHIBA, amongst others.

Key Developments in the Machine Vision Systems Market:

December 2017 – Basler presented a new camera concept for embedded vision. This is expected to expand the presence of Basler in the embedded vision field. The company will present a completely innovative product concept at Embedded World in Nuremberg from February 27 to March 1, 2018. Basler claims that the concept offers a mix of cost efficiency and high-end technological standards in a single product.

