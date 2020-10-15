Oil & Gas Water Management Services Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Boosting the Growth Worldwide:Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report

Global “Oil & Gas Water Management Services Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Oil & Gas Water Management Services in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Oil & Gas Water Management Services Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Oil & Gas Water Management Services Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Oil & Gas Water Management Services Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application.

Halliburton Company

Baker Hughes

a GE Company

Ovivo Inc

Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Aquatech

Layne

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Schlumberger Ltd

Fountain Quail Energy Services

The Global Oil & Gas Water Management Services market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Water management is an integral part of the upstream and downstream oil & gas industry. The water quality, treatment technologies and its reuse, and recycle applications widely vary according to the type of water resources. Due to stringent government regulation and the necessity of minimizing the environmental impact of wastewater disposal, the water management services are mandatory for oil and gas exploration & production activity, as well as oil and gas processing activity in the downstream industry.

Growing Upstream Oil & Gas Activity – Drives the Market

Owing to the oil price crisis as of 2014-16, the expenditure in the upstream oil & gas industry dropped by about 60%. However, oil prices stabilized during 2016-17, as a result of which the oil & gas production activity experienced a substantial growth. The capital expenditure in the upstream oil & gas industry was estimated to register a significant growth rate of 25% during 2016-17. The growing upstream oil & gas activity is expected to drive the global water management services market. Factors such as technological advancements, stringent government regulations, and growing hydraulic fracturing activity, is also expected to drive the global water management services market in the oil & gas industry. The high cost associated with water management services and lower for the longer oil price scenario are expected to restrain the market growth.

North America to Lead the Market

Over 80% of the global hydraulic fracturing activity takes place in this region. The hydraulic fracturing process involves a large amount of water injection and, hence, water management services are essential in this process to minimize the environmental impact. Owing to a large share of oil & gas production and hydraulic fracturing activity, North America is a market leader in the global oil & gas water management services market. This region is expected to experience a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to a positive outlook in the United States and Canada. The United States is expected to experience a substantial growth in oil and gas activity, owing to increasing level of production from Permian basin of Texas and the Gulf of Mexico. Canada, with stability in oil prices, is expected to experience increase in investments in the oil & gas industry, allowing private players to explore some of its most prominent oil sand reserves.

Growing Investments in Upstream and Downstream Sector in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi government has planned to invest on up scaling the production of hydrocarbons and maintain the dominance in the global oil & gas business. Moreover, this country has invested, heavily, in the downstream infrastructure. Therefore, the water management services market in upstream and midstream industry in the country is expected to register a substantial growth rate, during the forecast period.

The global Oil & Gas Water Management Services market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Oil & Gas Water Management Services Market:

• January 2018: The US Interior Department announced that it will allow drilling in nearly all US continental waters. This is the single largest expansion of offshore oil & gas leasing by the federal government in the history of the United States.

