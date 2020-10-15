Industrial Safety Gloves Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast – 2024

Global “Industrial Safety Gloves Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Industrial Safety Gloves in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Industrial Safety Gloves Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Industrial Safety Gloves Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Industrial Safety Gloves Market:-

3M Corporation

Ansell Limited

Hartalega Holdings Bhd

Honeywell International Inc

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Marvel Glove Industries

Rubberex (M) Sdn.

SHOWA Corporation

Southern Gloves Inc

Superior Glove Works Ltd

Top Glove Corporation Berhad

Towa Corporation

The Global Industrial Safety Gloves market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status.

Industrial Safety Gloves Market Insight

Globally, industrial safety gloves market is projected to grow at the growth rate of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. Growing demand of efficient gloves with better grip and convenience are the encouraging the key players to do continuous product development and launches. For instance, Showa launched safety glove named, Showa 379 gauntlet, which is provide extra chemical resistant and highly flexible. Owning to highly fragmented nature of the market, expansion and acquisition are seen as the key strategies adopted by major players. For example, Ansell Ltd acquired BarrierSafe Solutions International, a leading North American provider of single-use gloves.

Increasing Awareness at workplaces to Drive the Industrial Safety Gloves Market Growth

Growing awareness about safety and hygiene at workplaces is anticipated to drive the market growth across the globe. Additionally, stringent rules & regulations and rapid industrialization is encouraging the usage of safety equipment including gloves at different workplaces, which is supporting the market growth from last few years. However, deviations in raw material prices and growing presence of unorganized sector is restricting the expansion and development of the market. Numerous initiatives taken by the government associations and continuous R&D activities for product development are likely to create development opportunities for the market. Growth of labor concentrated industries such as construction and healthcare is expected to influence the demand of different industrial security equipment including safety gloves.

Nitrile Gloves to Witness Significant Growth during the Forecast Period

Growing innovation in nitrile gloves is anticipated to drive the market across the globe. For example, Hartalega Holdings Bhd developing the worlds first non-leaching antimicrobial nitrile examination glove into the market which will reduce hospital-acquired infection compared to other safety gloves. Additionally, the nitrile gloves are gaining popularity in the various healthcare and other chemical manufacturing industries due to their allergy-free properties, durable nature, and puncture resistance. Key players of the disposable industrial gloves are focusing to improve their production capacity to fulfill the growing demand of disposable gloves from various industries. Major companies are acquiring the small players from developing economies to strengthen their presence in the potential countries and regions. For instance, Ansell Ltd acquired Hands International, a manufacturer and supplier of specialized knitted glove liners in Colombo, Sri Lank.

Asia-Pacific to Witness fastest growth rate in Industrial Safety Gloves Market

In Asia-Pacific region, rising presence of various service and manufacturing industries, and stringent government rules and regulations on industrial safety is driving the market growth in the region. For instance, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) offers information on worker protection for functioning in various industrial settings with imposing rules and regulations. Industries in North America regions are strictly following safety standards and regulations which is supporting the market growth of industrial safety gloves in the region. Every manufacturing company has a quality department to check the quality of industrial gloves to ensure that the procured gloves are up to the mark in real-time operations which is influencing the demand of high quality safety gloves in the region. In Europe, rising industrialization and growth in the number of workers across the region are major factors expected to support the demand for industrial safety gloves, especially in Germany, France, and Italy.

Key Developments in the Industrial Safety Gloves Market

May 2017 – Ansell launched MICRO-TOUCH DENTA-GLOVE SERIES, a portfolio of dental examination gloves. All products in this series are certified for use in oral examinations for patient safety and peace of mind and are designed with the most advanced film technologies to meet the unique and demanding needs of the dental profession.

June 2018 – LEDLife.us announces the launch of the patented KC Performance LED Light Glove. Designed and engineered in the US, the patented KC LED Light Gloves are where form, fit, and function collide.

Competitive Landscape of Industrial Safety Gloves Market

The global Industrial Safety Gloves market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

