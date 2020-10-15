Margarine Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2024

Global “Margarine Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Margarine in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Margarine Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Margarine Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

BRF

Bunge

China Agri-Industries Holdings

ConAgra

Dairy Crest

Fu Ji Oil

Goodman Fielder

Grupo Lala

Mengniu

NamChow

Southseas Oils & Fats Industrial

Uni-president China Holdings

Unilever

Wilmar International

The Global Margarine market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global margarine market is estimated at USD 9466 million in 2015. Demand for margarine products as an alternative to natural butter is rising, more so due to the increasing use in the food industry. Margarine products are adopted rapidly in developing and developed countries. Currently, margarine market is larger than the butter market, with 18 major margarine producers holding the largest share of the global market. The market value is expected to reach USD 10760 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.2%.

Unilever has planned to sell its margarine business for USD 7.4 billion one month after it rejected a USD 143 billion takeover bid from Kraft Heinz.

With Unilever’s exit from the margarine business, Country Crock and “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter” are seeking to sell the Margarine’s brands.

Becel® Original, Becel® Buttery Taste, Becel® with Olive Oil, and Becel® Vegan are now free from artificial preservatives, flavours and colours and have the same great taste your family loves. Blend Bar by Becel is a unique and interactive product that is soft, non-hydrogenated margarine.

Market Dynamics

The global margarine industry is largely driven by the changing lifestyles and dietary habits, due to a shift in the consumer preference towards natural products. The demand is also driven by the fact that margarine is a cheaper alternative to butter. Availability of other alternatives for margarine and health-related concerns of fat consumption may restrain the growth of the otherwise consistently growing industry. An increasing use of margarine in the food industry and the introduction of innovative margarine varieties into the market are expected to provide future growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The global margarine market can be broadly segmented into three major segments that include the product type, usage, and geography. By the product type, margarine can be classified into butter margarine, liquid margarine, and others. The butter margarine segment has the highest demand, followed by liquid margarine. By usage, the market is segmented into spreadable and non-spreadable margarine.

Regional Analysis

The global margarine market is dominated by North America, which holds 29% of the total market share. It is followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa. North America is the largest consumer of margarine, especially due to the high consumption in food processing. The USA and Canada are the largest consumers in North America. Europe is the second largest consumer of margarine. Developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific and South America, are constantly growing at a high rate of consumption. China and India are the largest producers and consumers of margarine, in the Asia-Pacific region.

MAJOR PLAYERS: BRF, BUNGE, CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, CONAGRA, DAIRY CREST, FU JI OIL, GOODMAN FIELDER, GRUPO LALA, MENGNIU, NAMCHOW, SOUTHSEAS OILS & FATS INDUSTRIAL, UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS, UNILEVER, and WILMAR INTERNATIONAL, amongst others.

The global Margarine market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Margarine Market?

What Was Global Market Status of Margarine Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Margarine Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Margarine Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Margarine Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Margarine Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Margarine Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Margarine Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Margarine Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

