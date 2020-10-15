Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global “Portable Ultrasound Devices Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Portable Ultrasound Devices in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Portable Ultrasound Devices Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Portable Ultrasound Devices Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market:

Fujifilm Sonosite Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Fukuda Denshi

Shenzhen Mindray

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Medical

Siemens Healthcare

The Global Portable Ultrasound Devices market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The portable ultrasound devices market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Rising Applications for Portable Ultrasound Devices Market

The introduction of the portable ultrasound devices has a variety of applications in many fields, like emergency medicine, radiology, critical care medicine and musculoskeletal. Since they are entirely new fields, they saw a huge growth and were known as emerging areas of the applications. The conventional areas of applications still have an account for 79% of the overall ultrasound diagnostic imaging devices market. The new emerging applications has reached a market share of 21% in 2015 and is expected to show a tremendous growth in the future, which will help in driving the market for Portable Ultrasound Devices.

The other factors, which are also driving the market, includes increasing advancements in the technology and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

High Costs of the Portable Ultrasound Systems

The cost of acquiring the portable ultrasound systems is high, considering the fact that a single device is not sufficient per hospital. A hand-held ultrasound system can cost anywhere between USD 8,000-20,000, while the price of portable bedside and hand-carried systems ranges between USD 20,000-50,000. Companies, like Philips Healthcare, are coming up with the innovative pricing solutions for high-cost issues. However, the cost of these portable ultrasound devices is not expected to come down in the near future. Therefore, this high cost is preventing the mass adoption of these devices and is restraining the growth of this market.

The other factors include lack of dedicated training programs by companies and growth of market dependent on ambulatory/remote patient care infrastructure in a country.

Europe Dominates the Market

Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the market, which is attributed to increasing incidence rates of the chronic disorders and rising demand for the advanced ultrasound systems, and the presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the market in Europe. Germany was the largest market in Europe in 2015, and the market is expected to grow in the coming future. Asia-Pacific also has seen significant growth over the forecast period, due to an increase in the awareness about the ultrasound procedures and rise in the healthcare expenditure. These factors are driving the growth of the portable ultrasound devices market.

The global Portable Ultrasound Devices market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Portable Ultrasound Devices Market:

July 2017: Philips signed an agreement to acquire TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH (TOMTEC), especially for the diagnostic ultrasound system

July 2017: Philips signed an agreement to acquire TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH (TOMTEC), especially for the diagnostic ultrasound system

September 2017: PENTAX Medical and Hitachi Medical Systems, Europe, have launched the new ultrasound video bronchoscope (EBUS), in combination with Hitachi's innovative Ultrasound systems.

