Feed Antioxidants Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact to Showing Impressive Growth by 2024 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

The Global Feed Antioxidants market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The feed antioxidant market is one of the fastest growing additive markets globally because of their essential contribution to the all livestock types. According to the latest research done on natural antioxidants, they were found to possess health benefits against oxidative stress and are involved in the prevention of diseases in poultry, such as coccidiosis.

Industrialization of Livestock Industry

The mass production of commercial animal feed directly contributes to the increase in use of antioxidant. With increasing mass production of meat, a shift has been seen toward landless meat production facilities. Over the past two decades industrialized meat production is growing six times faster than traditional meat production methods. Feed-lot raised animals are kept-indoors for a majority of the year. This has led to an increased demand for feed antioxidants to add nutritional value to enhance their growth and increase nutrient absorption, which are depleted in an indoor environment.

The demand high demand for meat has resulted in livestock to be raised in crowded, stressful, and unsanitary conditions. Livestock producers can minimize the disease and poor health that arise in livestock as a result of these conditions with the help feed additives such as antioxidants. The increased industrialization in developing countries has also spurred a growth in global trade of meat. The imports of meat from developing countries to the developed countries are expected to be of high quality and antibiotic free.

Concern over Ethoxyquin as a Feed Additive

In 2015, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has stated that it is unable to draw a firm conclusion on the safety of ethoxyquin as a feed additive for any target animals, its safety for consumers, or its positive impact on the environment. EFSA was asked to re-assess the safety of the feed additive, ethoxyquin, for target animals, consumers, users and the environment under EC Regulation 1831/2003. The substance is used in animal feed for its antioxidant properties and to prevent spontaneous combustion of fish meal during transportation by sea. Assessment by the EFSA stated that the reason for its decision is an overall lack of data to assess the safety of the substance, including its metabolites, and the presence of an impurity (p-phenetidine), which is a possible mutagen.

However, the European Union Association of Specialty Feed Ingredients and their Mixtures (FEFANA) stated that it understands the limitations in the risk assessment due to data gaps identified by the EFSA experts. FEFANA stressed the important role that ethoxyquin plays in animal nutrition, saying it is a highly effective antioxidant used to preserve the nutritional value of key ingredients of animal diets. Furthermore, ethoxyquin prevents the production of oxidative reactive compounds in these ingredients and favors shelf life by slowing down the development of rancidity in fats. Emphasizing that ethoxyquin is currently the most efficient antioxidant for this use.

Key Developments in the Feed Antioxidants Market:

April 2017: Cargill tweaks sow diet to boost piglet livability by investing in antioxidant research.

