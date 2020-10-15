Electric Submersible Pumps Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2024 – 360 Market Updates

Global “Electric Submersible Pumps Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Electric Submersible Pumps in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Electric Submersible Pumps Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Electric Submersible Pumps Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Electric Submersible Pumps Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Electric Submersible Pumps Market:

General Electric

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Company

Borets International Limited

Grundfos Pumps Corporation

Falcon Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

Weatherford International

Walrus America Inc

Torqueflow Sydex Ltd

JSC Novomet-Perm

The Global Electric Submersible Pumps market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status.

The electric submersible pumps are one of the most effective artificial lift methods for pumping fluids to the surface. ESPs are widely used in the oil & gas industry due to its higher efficiency, low maintenance and low space requirements. Moreover, the growing oil & gas industry is expected to drive the market for ESP systems and has several opportunities for the market in future.

The electric submersible pump market is expected to grow in the near future, owing to increasing focus on improvement in oil & gas upstream activities. The worldwide rig count stood at 2,179 in March 2018 and it is anticipated to increase in coming years on account of growth in increasing exploration & production (E&P) activities. Moreover, increase in number of depleting reserves across the world is expected to create increasing market opportunities for electric submersible pumps business. ESPs, can bring more oil to the surface by boosting the pressure in a reservoir, and hence, are increasingly being used in unconventional wells to maximize economics of oil. Major oil companies are expanding their business in ESPs.

New Deepwater and Ultra-deep Water Development Projects is driving the market

Despite the prolonged low oil prices, there are fast-track development plans for large deepwater fields, such as Total’s Egina (Nigeria), Kaombo (Angola) projects, Eni’s Zohr gas discovery in the Mediterranean Sea off Egypt, Petrobras’ Lula (Brazil) field development, ExxonMobil’s Liza discovery off Guyana, and Chevron’s Big Foot (US) development. With fewer remaining easy-to-access oil fields and maturing production from exiting basins from, both, onshore and shallow-water, development of deepwater reserves has become increasingly vital. Hence, the increasing exploitation of deepwater resources is expected to drive the ESP market during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market Growth

The past three years were challenging for the global oil & gas industry, which recorded a 25% and 26% decline in upstream investment in 2015 and 2016, respectively. However, in 2017, owing to the higher investment in North America unconventional reserves, mainly from the US shale region, the global upstream industry saw a significant gain of investment. Moreover, the oil & gas operators in North America are planning to further speed up investments for the recovery of unconventional reserves, such as shale and oil sands, which, in turn, is expected to supplement the demand for ESP in the North American region. Technologies, such as, horizontal directional drilling and hydraulic fracking, are widely used in the region for oil & gas production, which is expected to further drive the demand for electrical submersible pumps.

The global Electric Submersible Pumps market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Electric Submersible Pumps Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Electric Submersible Pumps Market:

February 2018: Weatherford International plc launched a new software for its ForeSite production optimization platform. The software builds on the platform’s existing capabilities, which include optimization support for reciprocating rod-lift systems, by adding support for gas-lift and electric submersible pump (ESP) systems, as well as naturally flowing wells

The m

the report Global Electric Submersible Pumps Market 2020 describes the Electric Submersible Pumps industry expansion game plan, the Electric Submersible Pumps industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.

