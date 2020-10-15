Special Graphite Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors up to 2024

Global “Special Graphite Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Special Graphite in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Special Graphite Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Special Graphite Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Special Graphite Market report contains a comprehensive analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Special Graphite Market:

Fangda Carbon New Material Co. Ltd.

Graftech International

Graphite India Ltd.

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Mersen SA

Morgan

Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.

Pingdingshan Kaiyuan Special Graphite Co. Ltd.

SEC Carbon Ltd.

SGL Group The Carbon Company

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd.

Yichang Xincheng.

The Global Special Graphite market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global special graphite market was valued at USD 3,095.11 million in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.81% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The increased demand from lithium-ion battery is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand from the Lithium-Ion Battery Industry

Uncoated spherical graphite, coated spherical graphite (CSPG), and lithium-ion anode paste are used as anode material in lithium ion batteries, for mobile consumer appliances, electric vehicles, and stationary energy storage devices. The three main drivers of the demand for CSPG include – transportation batteries (significant growth), stationary or commercial or utility grid storage batteries (exponential growth), and consumer electronics batteries (moderate growth).

The current consumption of Li-ion batteries is around 105,000 metric ton (60,000 natural CSPG and 45,000 synthetic). As there is no CSPG production in North America, two US-based graphite companies, Graphite One and Alabama Graphite, have included facilities for turning graphite concentrate into coated, purified, spherical graphite (also known as CPSG), in order to capture the fast growing lithium-ion battery market. With a booming lithium-ion battery industry, the demand for special graphite is projected to increase substantially during the forecast period.

In 2017, the electronics end-user industry dominated the market studied.

Isotropic Graphite Segment to Dominate the Market

The isotropic high-density graphite is strong and more reliable than conventional graphite. Conventional graphite is anisotropic, which limits its use in various applications. The isotropic graphite products find various applications in a wide range of industries. They are used for solar cell manufacturing and aerospace applications. In the electronics industry, isotropic graphite is used for the manufacturing process of polycrystalline silicon, white LEDs, etc. The other applications include – industrial furnaces and casting dies for copper alloys. As these industries continue to grow, the demand for isotropic graphite is expected to increase until 2023.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment of the market studied and accounted for around 46% of the global market, in 2017. The growth of the Asia-Pacific special graphite segment is primarily dependent on the growth of its end-user industries, such as electronics, foundry, and photovoltaic, in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China has one of the largest semiconductor industries and registered a growth of 19.4% in 2016 and almost 20.0% in 2017. According to the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM), due to an increase in the country’s electronics manufacturing base, the Indian electronics industry is expected to reach USD 112-130 billion at the end of 2018. The growth of these industries is expected during the forecast period, thus boosting the market studied.

The global Special Graphite market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Special Graphite Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Special Graphite Market:

January 2018: SGL Group decided to invest around EUR 25 million on the expansion of its production capacities at the Bonn site for over four years, including new production systems and a new hall.

July 2017: Tokai Carbon decided to increase its prices (15% increase) of specialty graphite products.

Finally, the report Global Special Graphite Market 2020 describes the Special Graphite industry expansion game plan, the Special Graphite industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.

