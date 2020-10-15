Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2024

Global “Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Nitrogenous Fertilizer in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market:

AGRIUM

INC.

BUNGE LTD.

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC.

COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CVR PARTNERS

EUROCHEM

INDIAN FARMERS FERTILISER COOPERATIVE

KOCH INDUSTRIES INC.

NUFARM LTD

POTASH CORPORATION OF SASKATCHEWAN

SINOFERT HOLDINGS LTD.

SQM

YARA INTERNATIONAL

The Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The market is estimated witness at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period 2018-2023 from an estimated market value of USD 89917.9 million in 2016. Asia-Pacific, with its thriving economy and rapidly expanding population, is the largest market for nitrogenous fertilizers and the regional market is expected to experience the highest consumption.

The nitrogenous fertilizer market is likely to gain growth due to increasing population and governments’ funding to use of advance techniques and fertilizer for high productivity to meet the growing demand. Europe and North America are likely to witness steady growth over the forecast period due to market saturation. While, South America and Africa are predicted to exhibit high growth in the coming years due to huge cultivation of rice, corn, and sugarcane in these regions.

Growing Demand for Bio-Based Fertilizers Drives the Market

Bio-based fertilizers can possibly fulfill crop requirements including nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, etc. They are viewed as the future of fertilizers, as they have the ability to solve the problems of salinity of the soil and the chemical-run offs from fields. Excess use of chemical fertilizers has led to the pollution and contamination of the soil. Bio-based nitrogenous fertilizers have solved this issue, as they are comparatively low on cost inputs and are light on the pockets of the farmers and they help in increasing the crop yield by 10-25%.

Nitrogenous fertilizers provide enough nutrient support to the crop and play a vital role in increasing productivity. Farmers from almost all the regions have adopted nitrogenous fertilizers rapidly for higher production and returns. Governments in several developing countries are further supporting the fertilizer market through favorable policies and schemes to satisfy the domestic food demands in their respective countries.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

Asia Pacific has been dominating the global nitrogenous fertilizer market, and this trend is expected to continue shortly. Rice production is expected to dominate the demand for nitrogenous fertilizers in Asia- Pacific. Grains and oilseeds have the highest share in total nitrogenous market. Nearly half of the market share is dominated by China and India, as they are the most populous countries in the region contributing to the increasing demand for nitrogenous fertilizers. Asia-pacific is anticipated to offer profitable growth prospects, as companies in the region have implemented business strategies such as collaborations and product development to enhance their market shares.

Major Players: AGRIUM, INC, YARA INTERNATIONAL, COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD, POTASH CORPORATION OF SASKATCHEWAN, AND NUFARM LTD, among others.

The global Nitrogenous Fertilizer market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

