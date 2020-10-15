Jams and Preserves Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2024

Global “Jams and Preserves Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Jams and Preserves in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Jams and Preserves Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Jams and Preserves Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

J.M. Smucker

Kraft Foods

Unilever Group

ConAgra Foods Inc

B & G Foods Inc.

Ferrero Group

Hershey Co.

Nestle

Sioux Honey Association

National Grape Co-operative Association Inc.

The Global Jams and Preserves market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global market for jams and preserves is expected to reach 3.6% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The global retail sales are set to reach 1.53 billion USD by 2023. The market is growing at the rate of 1.33% across the Europe in retail sales and the value is set to reach 3.8 billion USD by 2023.

The UK food spreads market witnessed sales increase by 5% in value terms through 2012, while experiencing a smaller increase in volume terms of 2%. Jam sales have remained stagnant in the last 4 years. Around 7.7% of consumers have switched from jam to peanut butter. The jams and preserves sales are driven by the sales of bread.

Market Dynamics

Changing consumer preferences and cautious spending are impacting the types of sweet spreads consumers are buying. Increasing consumer health consciousness and the inclusion of organic ingredients as natural preservatives is driving the market. While sales have increased overall, market growth is particularly evident in the non-traditional segments of chocolate spreads and nut/seed-based spreads, largely at the expense of jams and other fruit-based products. Product innovation is the key driving factor for new brands which are providing a stiff competition to the already established ones in the spreads market. This is an opportunity for the players in the food industry particularly those players in the bakery and beverages who are looking for the novel ingredients.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product type as: jams and marmalade, honey and sweet spreads. The market for the honey is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period with a revenue of USD 4.33 billion in 2016. By flavor type the market is segmented as: Grape, Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Apricot and others.

Regional Analysis

In terms of consumption, the majority of jams, jellies, and preserves are consumed in European countries, especially in Western European countries followed by North America. France is the leading contributor in terms of consumption while Germany and the UK are the two other major countries. Asian and Hispanic are among the biggest trends impacting jams product innovation. Bold and exotic flavors from this region guvava, passion fruit, and mango are making their way into preserves. The U.S population is shifting towards zero -sugar jams and preserves and this expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

MAJOR PLAYERS: J.M. SMUCKER, KRAFT FOODS, UNILEVER GROUP, CONAGRA FOODS INC, B & G FOODS INC., FERRERO GROUP, HERSHEY CO., NESTLE, SIOUX HONEY ASSOCIATION and NATIONAL GRAPE CO-OPERATIVE ASSOCIATION INC, amongst others.

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter's five forces analysis.

• Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

• Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

• Country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development over the past five years.

• Comprehensive company profiles, covering the product offerings, key financial information,

The global Jams and Preserves market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

