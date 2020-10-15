Yerba Mate Market 2020 Market Research and Business Prospect and size with Expected Growth at CAGR of 3% during Forecast Period 2023

Global Yerba Mate Market is analysed considering industry experts, to help produce maximum returns-on-investment as it provides clarity required to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new entrants to identify and analyse the market need, market size and competition. It explains supply and demand situation, competitive scenario, challenges to market growth, market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors. Industry experts project Yerba Mate market to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the period 2020-2023

Global Yerba Mate Market: About this market

Yerba mate refers to a plant species that belongs to the holly genus with the botanical name IIex paraguariensis. Yerba mate-based beverages are growing in popularity as an alternative to other plant-based beverages such as tea and coffee. Researchers yerba mate market analysis considers sales from both offline and online. Our analysis also considers the sales of yerba mate in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2020, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing acceptance of yerba mate-based beverages as a healthy alternative to coffee-based and tea-based drinks will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global yerba mate market report also looks at factors such as growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of yerba mate, product launches, the rising popularity of yerba mate outside South America. However, the impact of overconsumption, growing production and regulatory constraints, the threat of alternate beverages may hamper the growth of the yerba mate industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

ESTABLISHMENT DIEZ HERMANOS HREÑUK SA, Guayaki Sustainable Rainforest Products Inc., Las Marías, Lauro Raatz SA, and Mate Revolution Inc.

Market Segment of Yerba Mate Industry:

Global Yerba Mate Market: Overview

Growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of yerba mate

Growing consumer awareness about the several health benefits of yerba mate has aided the rise in demand for yerba mate globally over the last few years. Yerba mate is a rich source of polyphenols, xanthines, and saponins. Moreover, yerba mate is rich in minerals such as zinc, potassium, copper, aluminum, and manganese and contains vitamins 61, 62, and C. Owing to its health benefits, yerba mate is increasingly being perceived by consumers as a viable alternative to tea and coffee. Owing to the rising awareness about the health benefits of yerba mate among consumers is expected to drive the global yerba mate market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The rising prominence of CBD as an ingredient in yerba mate

CBD, which is the medical component, acts as an excellent nervous system stimulant and is known to be beneficial in treating headaches, fatigue, and depression in patients with ailments, such as Parkinson’s disease and cancer. The infusion of CBD also helps in balancing the effects of mateine, a strong caffeine-like component in yerba mate. Overall, the exploration of CBD as a viable ingredient in yerba mate is expected to aid new product development and boost the growth of the global yerba mate market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global yerba mate market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading yerba mate manufacturers, that include ESTABLISHMENT DIEZ HERMANOS HREÑUK SA, Guayaki Sustainable Rainforest Products Inc., Las Marías, Lauro Raatz SA, and Mate Revolution Inc.

Also, the yerba mate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Yerba Mate Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Yerba Mate Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Yerba Mate Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Yerba Mate Market Report:

What will be the Yerba Mate Market growth rate of the Yerba Mate in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Yerba Mate Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Yerba Mate?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Yerba Mate Market?

Who are the key vendors in Yerba Mate space?

What are the Yerba Mate Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Yerba Mate Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Yerba Mate Market?

In the end, the Yerba Mate Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Yerba Mate Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Yerba Mate Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Yerba Mate Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

