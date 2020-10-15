Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2020 – Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR of 11.45% , Market Share, Size, trends and future scope, Global Manufacturers and their Analysis

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market is analysed considering industry experts, to help produce maximum returns-on-investment as it provides clarity required to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new entrants to identify and analyse the market need, market size and competition. It explains supply and demand situation, competitive scenario, challenges to market growth, market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors. Industry experts project K-12 Online Tutoring market to grow at a CAGR of 11.45% during the period 2020-2023

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market: About this market

K-12 online tutoring is a supplementary teaching mode that provides education outside the classroom through smart devices. Researchers K-12 online tutoring market analysis considers sales from the structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring segments, in the form of assessments and subjects. Our analysis also considers the sales of K-12 online tutoring in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2020, the structured tutoring segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as rising promotional activities by vendors to promote structured learning among students and parents will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position. Also, our global K-12 online tutoring report has observed market growth factors such as the growing importance of STEM education, cost benefits, and flexibility of K-12 online tutoring, and strong global demand for test preparation. However, the threat from open tutoring resources and private tutors, difficulties in developing and distributing digital content, and data security issues for end-users in K-12 online tutoring industry may hamper the growth of the K-12 online tutoring industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., iTutorGroup, TAL Education Group, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segment of K-12 Online Tutoring Industry:

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market: Overview

The growing importance of STEM education

Increasing job opportunities in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields is augmenting the popularity of courses in these domains among K-12 students globally. Students opting for these courses are seeking tuitions, outside of the regular classes, to be able to clear competitive examinations to secure admissions in reputed universities and colleges. This, in turn, will help them in securing STEM-related jobs at reputed organizations and institutions. Therefore, the rising importance of STEM education and the growing number of K-12 students will lead to the expansion of the global K-12 online tutoring market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of online microlearning

Personalization and adaptive learning are increasing the popularity of microlearning. Students are finding microlearning convenient, owing to its concise and relevant content. As a result, K-12 online tutors have been offering microlearning options, which is one of the key trends in the global K-12 online tutoring market. The trend is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth over the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global K-12 online tutoring market during the forecast period 2020-2023

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global K-12 online tutoring market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 online tutoring manufacturers, which include Ambow Education Holding Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., iTutorGroup, TAL Education Group, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Also, the K-12 online tutoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

K-12 Online Tutoring Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

K-12 Online Tutoring Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of K-12 Online Tutoring Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY K-12 Online Tutoring Market Report:

What will be the K-12 Online Tutoring Market growth rate of the K-12 Online Tutoring in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of K-12 Online Tutoring?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the K-12 Online Tutoring Market?

Who are the key vendors in K-12 Online Tutoring space?

What are the K-12 Online Tutoring Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global K-12 Online Tutoring Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the K-12 Online Tutoring Market?

In the end, the K-12 Online Tutoring Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the K-12 Online Tutoring Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global K-12 Online Tutoring Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in K-12 Online Tutoring Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

