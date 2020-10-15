Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market 2020 – Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR of 8.57% , Market Share, Size, trends and future scope, Global Manufacturers and their Analysis

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market is analysed considering industry experts, to help produce maximum returns-on-investment as it provides clarity required to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new entrants to identify and analyse the market need, market size and competition. It explains supply and demand situation, competitive scenario, challenges to market growth, market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors. Industry experts project Automotive Gear Position Sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 8.57% during the period 2020-2023

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market: About this market

Automotive gear position sensor detects the position of the gear and sends the information regarding the current position of the gearshift to the transmission control module, also called a transmission control unit (TCU). Researchers automotive gear position sensor market analysis considers sales from both automatic transmission and manual transmission. Our analysis also considers the sales of the automotive gear position sensor in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2020, the automatic transmission segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for comfort and convenience features, growing traffic concerns, and the declining price difference between manual and automatic transmission systems will play a significant role in the automatic transmission segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive gear position sensor market report also looks at factors such as growing demand for the automatic transmission system, increasing demand for shift-by-wire technology, and growing demand for the high-gear transmission system. However, increased complexities in designing of the modern transmission system, stray field interference in magnetic gear position sensor, reliability issue with advanced transmission system leading to increase in events of malfunctioning and vehicle recalls may hamper the growth of the automotive gear position sensor industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Continental AG, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, TE Connectivity Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Market Segment of Automotive Gear Position Sensor Industry:

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market: Overview

Increasing demand for shift-by-wire technology

With the increase in the adoption of an automatic transmission system, the demand for the shift by wire technology is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. A shift by wire system uses an actuator for transmission. Instead of mechanical linkage with the gearbox, the transmission is done using actuators. The gear shift using the shift by wire system could be actuated using digital controls such as lever or buttons or rotary shifters. The GPS plays a crucial role in measuring the position of the digital controls, which control system continuously monitor. This demand for shift-by-wire technology will lead to the expansion of the global automotive gear position sensor market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Development of the triple-clutch transmission system

Among automotive transmission systems, DCT is one of the most popular transmission systems in automotive applications. DCT offers improved performance, efficiency, and driving comfort. However, continuous works on R&D related to automatic transmission have led to the development of triple-clutch automatic transmission in the recent past. The prominent automotive OEMs, along with tier-1 suppliers, are working on commercial validity of the triple-clutch transmission system. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global automotive gear position sensor market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive gear position sensor manufacturers, that include Continental AG, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, TE Connectivity Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Also, the automotive gear position sensor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market Report:

What will be the Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market growth rate of the Automotive Gear Position Sensor in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Automotive Gear Position Sensor?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market?

Who are the key vendors in Automotive Gear Position Sensor space?

What are the Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market?

In the end, the Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Automotive Gear Position Sensor Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

