Global Herring Market 2020 – Trends, Opportunities, Growth Rate at CAGR of 1.6%, Top Market Vendors and Manufacturers 2023

Global Herring Market is analysed considering industry experts, to help produce maximum returns-on-investment as it provides clarity required to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new entrants to identify and analyse the market need, market size and competition. It explains supply and demand situation, competitive scenario, challenges to market growth, market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors. Industry experts project Herring market to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% during the period 2020-2023

Global Herring Market: About this market

Herring belongs to the small pelagic fish species. Researchers herring market analysis considers sales from Atlantic herring, Pacific herring, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of herring in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2020, the Atlantic herring segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Atlantic herrings are found across North Atlantic water bodies such as the Gulf of Maine, the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the Bay of Fundy, the Labrador Sea, the Davis Strait, the Beaufort Sea, and the English Channel. Such factors will play a significant role in the Atlantic herring segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global herring market report also looks at factors such as rising demand for low-value fishes in developing countries, increasing demand for fishmeal and fish oil, and growing demand for processed fish. However, price fluctuations in the global herring market, environmental challenges faced by global herring market, rising product recalls may hamper the growth of the herring industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Barry Group Inc., Cornelis Vrolijk, Iceland Seafood International hf, Maruha Nichiro Corp., and Nergård AS.

Market Segment of Herring Industry:

Global Herring Market: Overview

Growing demand for processed fish

Globally, the demand for processed fish is increasing because of two main reasons such as to reduce the post-harvest loss/wastage owing to high perishability of fish and to increase the availability of fish in non-coastal areas. As fresh fish cannot be stored for a long time, the demand for post-harvest handling functions such as processing, preservation, packaging, storage, and transportation has increased. Besides, the fish processing market is expected to reduce the loss/waste due to spoilage and allow widespread distribution of fish varieties across the globe through the export of processed fish. This demand for processed fish will lead to the expansion of the global herring market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of sustainable fishing approaches

Globally, the fishing industry is adopting sustainable approaches to deal with food security and climate change issues. Socially responsible fish value chain participants such as governments, policymakers, industry associations, and regulatory bodies are working together to achieve sustainable development of the fishery industry. Different sustainable approaches have been adopted by the fishery industry, especially for small pelagic fish such as herring, anchovy, and sardines. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global herring market during the forecast period 2020-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global herring market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading herring manufacturers, that include Barry Group Inc., Cornelis Vrolijk, Iceland Seafood International hf, Maruha Nichiro Corp., and Nergård AS.

Also, the herring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Herring Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Herring Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Herring Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Herring Market Report:

What will be the Herring Market growth rate of the Herring in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Herring Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Herring?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Herring Market?

Who are the key vendors in Herring space?

What are the Herring Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Herring Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Herring Market?

In the end, the Herring Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Herring Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Herring Industry covering all important parameters.

