Data Center Market 2020 Market Research and Business Prospect and size with Expected Growth at CAGR of 15.72% during Forecast Period 2023

Global Data Center Market is analysed considering industry experts, to help produce maximum returns-on-investment as it provides clarity required to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new entrants to identify and analyse the market need, market size and competition. It explains supply and demand situation, competitive scenario, challenges to market growth, market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors. Industry experts project Data Center market to grow at a CAGR of 15.72% during the period 2020-2023

About Data Center Market:

Data centers are centralized facilities used for data computing, processing, and storage. They include high-performance servers, networking equipment, storage arrays, and supporting services such as powering and cooling solutions. Researchers data center market analysis considers sales from IT infrastructure, power management system, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions. Our analysis also considers the sales of data center APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2020, the IT infrastructure segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in demand for computing power and storage to support the growth in global data traffic will play a significant role in the IT infrastructure segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global data center market report also looks at factors such as rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrade to support 5G, demand planning and expansion by hyper scalers, increase in strategic investments and partnerships. However, cybersecurity issues, time to market and high initial costs, increasing power consumption may hamper the growth of the data center industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp.

Market Segment of Data Center Industry:

Global Data Center Market: Overview

Rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrade to support 5G

Enterprises use cloud solutions as they are convenient, cost-effective, offer the ease of storing data, and allow data recovery. The cloud provides users access to computing resources from any location at any time without the need for any supporting system hardware. With the increased use of cloud storage, there has been a rise in the demand for storage and data centers to store the information. Investments in 5G testing and deployment are driven by an increase in data traffic, owing to the rising adoption of loT devices and big data analytics as well as the growing consumption of online video and audio content. This demand for multi-cloud strategy and the advent of 5G technology will lead to the expansion of the global data center market at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

The rise in adoption of edge computing

Edge computing is a network architecture, wherein the data is stored and processed near its origin. An edge server in this network serves as the connection between separate networks. The advantage of edge computing is that the stored content is close to the client machine, thereby reducing latency and improving server response. This type of network architecture was initially implemented by SMEs, but the growing demand for efficient and secure data management has spurred its implementation in the large-scale enterprise. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global data center market is concentrated. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center manufacturers, that include Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp.

Also, the data center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Data Center Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Data Center Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Data Center Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Data Center Market Report:

What will be the Data Center Market growth rate of the Data Center in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Data Center Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Data Center?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Data Center Market?

Who are the key vendors in Data Center space?

What are the Data Center Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Data Center Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Data Center Market?

In the end, the Data Center Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Data Center Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Data Center Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Data Center Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

