Colloidal Silica Market – Overview on Key Innovations 2019 – 2029

New Study Reports âColloidal Silica Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026â has been Added on Fact.MR.OverviewStarting from the fundamental details, the report provides a complete overview of the industry along with a proper market profile. The details provided here about the crucial technologies used for manufacturing and product management purpose makes it easier to have a thorough insight into the Global Colloidal Silica Market. Based on the information obtained, the market has been segmented into various categories. It predicts the growth rate of the Global Colloidal Silica Market in between the forecasted period, having a base year as 2020.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3593

This report focuses Global Colloidal Silica market, it covers details as following:Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, a leading player in colloidal silica market, Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) completed the expansion of colloidal silica in Sweden. The expansion has increased the production capacity of the surface-modified colloidal silica at the company’s Bohus site in Sweden.

In February 2019, W. R. Grace & Co. started the construction of a novel colloidal silica plant at the company’s leading manufacturing and R&D center in Worms, Germany.

In September 2018, a leading player in colloidal silica market, Evonik Industries, shared its plans to expand the company’s hydrophobic fumed silica capacities to cater to the growing demand for specialty silica varieties. The expansion aims at making 20% additional capacity for refinement hydrophilic silica available by the end of 2020.

Ecolab, Inc.

Established in 1923 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, the US, Ecolab, Inc. is a leading player in colloidal silica market, and provides products and services in the field of water, energy, and hygiene and operates in several segments, such as industrial, institutional, and energy.

Cabot Corporation

Founded in 1882 and based in Boston, MA, USA, Cabot Corporation (Cabot) is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company that primarily offers carbon black and rubber blacks.

Nissan Chemicals

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan a leading player in the colloidal silica market, Nissan Chemical Corp., engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals, and operates through segments, including Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Materials, Wholesale Business, and Others.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Established in 1882 & based in Pittsburg, USA, PPG Industries, Inc. is a chemical manufacturer that produces and sells coatings, paints, specialty materials, and optical products.

W.R. Grace & Co.

Founded in 1854 and based in Columbia, USA, W. R. Grace & Co is a producer and marketer of specialty chemicals and materials. The product offerings of the company include catalysts, fine chemicals, molecular sieves, and synthetic silica.

