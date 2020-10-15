LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Wireless Data Radio Modem, Global and China Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Wireless Data Radio Modem market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Wireless Data Radio Modem market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Wireless Data Radio Modem market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
, Adeunis, Atim Radiocommunications, Campbell Scientific, Cohda Wireless, Encom Wireless, Harris Corporation, Intuicom, Pro4 Wireless, Advantech B+B Smartworx, Freewave Technologies, Microhard Systems, Pacific Crest, Digi International, Woods & Douglas, Simrex Corporation, MotoRola Solutions, Satel OY, Arada Systems, Javad Gnss, Schneider Electric, GE Grid Solutions, Harxon Corporation, ABB
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Short Range, Long Range
|Market Segment by Application:
|SCADA & Telemetry, Precision Farming, Transportation
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Wireless Data Radio Modem market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Wireless Data Radio Modem market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wireless Data Radio Modem industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Wireless Data Radio Modem market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Wireless Data Radio Modem market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wireless Data Radio Modem market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wireless Data Radio Modem Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Wireless Data Radio Modem Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Short Range
1.4.3 Long Range
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 SCADA & Telemetry
1.5.3 Precision Farming
1.5.4 Transportation
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Wireless Data Radio Modem Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Wireless Data Radio Modem Industry
1.6.1.1 Wireless Data Radio Modem Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Wireless Data Radio Modem Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Wireless Data Radio Modem Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 Wireless Data Radio Modem Historical Market Size by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Wireless Data Radio Modem Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Wireless Data Radio Modem Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Data Radio Modem Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Wireless Data Radio Modem Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Wireless Data Radio Modem Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Wireless Data Radio Modem Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Wireless Data Radio Modem Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Wireless Data Radio Modem Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Adeunis
12.1.1 Adeunis Corporation Information
12.1.2 Adeunis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.1.3 Adeunis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Adeunis Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered
12.1.5 Adeunis Recent Development
12.2 Atim Radiocommunications
12.2.1 Atim Radiocommunications Corporation Information
12.2.2 Atim Radiocommunications Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.2.3 Atim Radiocommunications Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Atim Radiocommunications Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered
12.2.5 Atim Radiocommunications Recent Development
12.3 Campbell Scientific
12.3.1 Campbell Scientific Corporation Information
12.3.2 Campbell Scientific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.3.3 Campbell Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Campbell Scientific Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered
12.3.5 Campbell Scientific Recent Development
12.4 Cohda Wireless
12.4.1 Cohda Wireless Corporation Information
12.4.2 Cohda Wireless Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.4.3 Cohda Wireless Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Cohda Wireless Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered
12.4.5 Cohda Wireless Recent Development
12.5 Encom Wireless
12.5.1 Encom Wireless Corporation Information
12.5.2 Encom Wireless Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.5.3 Encom Wireless Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Encom Wireless Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered
12.5.5 Encom Wireless Recent Development
12.6 Harris Corporation
12.6.1 Harris Corporation Corporation Information
12.6.2 Harris Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.6.3 Harris Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Harris Corporation Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered
12.6.5 Harris Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Intuicom
12.7.1 Intuicom Corporation Information
12.7.2 Intuicom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.7.3 Intuicom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Intuicom Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered
12.7.5 Intuicom Recent Development
12.8 Pro4 Wireless
12.8.1 Pro4 Wireless Corporation Information
12.8.2 Pro4 Wireless Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.8.3 Pro4 Wireless Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Pro4 Wireless Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered
12.8.5 Pro4 Wireless Recent Development
12.9 Advantech B+B Smartworx
12.9.1 Advantech B+B Smartworx Corporation Information
12.9.2 Advantech B+B Smartworx Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.9.3 Advantech B+B Smartworx Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Advantech B+B Smartworx Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered
12.9.5 Advantech B+B Smartworx Recent Development
12.10 Freewave Technologies
12.10.1 Freewave Technologies Corporation Information
12.10.2 Freewave Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.10.3 Freewave Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Freewave Technologies Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered
12.10.5 Freewave Technologies Recent Development
12.12 Pacific Crest
12.12.1 Pacific Crest Corporation Information
12.12.2 Pacific Crest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.12.3 Pacific Crest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Pacific Crest Products Offered
12.12.5 Pacific Crest Recent Development
12.13 Digi International
12.13.1 Digi International Corporation Information
12.13.2 Digi International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.13.3 Digi International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Digi International Products Offered
12.13.5 Digi International Recent Development
12.14 Woods & Douglas
12.14.1 Woods & Douglas Corporation Information
12.14.2 Woods & Douglas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.14.3 Woods & Douglas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Woods & Douglas Products Offered
12.14.5 Woods & Douglas Recent Development
12.15 Simrex Corporation
12.15.1 Simrex Corporation Corporation Information
12.15.2 Simrex Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.15.3 Simrex Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Simrex Corporation Products Offered
12.15.5 Simrex Corporation Recent Development
12.16 MotoRola Solutions
12.16.1 MotoRola Solutions Corporation Information
12.16.2 MotoRola Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.16.3 MotoRola Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 MotoRola Solutions Products Offered
12.16.5 MotoRola Solutions Recent Development
12.17 Satel OY
12.17.1 Satel OY Corporation Information
12.17.2 Satel OY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.17.3 Satel OY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Satel OY Products Offered
12.17.5 Satel OY Recent Development
12.18 Arada Systems
12.18.1 Arada Systems Corporation Information
12.18.2 Arada Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.18.3 Arada Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Arada Systems Products Offered
12.18.5 Arada Systems Recent Development
12.19 Javad Gnss
12.19.1 Javad Gnss Corporation Information
12.19.2 Javad Gnss Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.19.3 Javad Gnss Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Javad Gnss Products Offered
12.19.5 Javad Gnss Recent Development
12.20 Schneider Electric
12.20.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information
12.20.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.20.3 Schneider Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Schneider Electric Products Offered
12.20.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.21 GE Grid Solutions
12.21.1 GE Grid Solutions Corporation Information
12.21.2 GE Grid Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.21.3 GE Grid Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 GE Grid Solutions Products Offered
12.21.5 GE Grid Solutions Recent Development
12.22 Harxon Corporation
12.22.1 Harxon Corporation Corporation Information
12.22.2 Harxon Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.22.3 Harxon Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Harxon Corporation Products Offered
12.22.5 Harxon Corporation Recent Development
12.23 ABB
12.23.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.23.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
12.23.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 ABB Products Offered
12.23.5 ABB Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Wireless Data Radio Modem Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Wireless Data Radio Modem Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
