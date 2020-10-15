LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Wireless Data Radio Modem, Global and China Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Wireless Data Radio Modem market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Wireless Data Radio Modem market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Wireless Data Radio Modem market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Adeunis, Atim Radiocommunications, Campbell Scientific, Cohda Wireless, Encom Wireless, Harris Corporation, Intuicom, Pro4 Wireless, Advantech B+B Smartworx, Freewave Technologies, Microhard Systems, Pacific Crest, Digi International, Woods & Douglas, Simrex Corporation, MotoRola Solutions, Satel OY, Arada Systems, Javad Gnss, Schneider Electric, GE Grid Solutions, Harxon Corporation, ABB Market Segment by Product Type: , Short Range, Long Range Market Segment by Application: SCADA & Telemetry, Precision Farming, Transportation

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Wireless Data Radio Modem market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wireless Data Radio Modem market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wireless Data Radio Modem industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wireless Data Radio Modem market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wireless Data Radio Modem market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wireless Data Radio Modem market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wireless Data Radio Modem Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Wireless Data Radio Modem Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Short Range

1.4.3 Long Range

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 SCADA & Telemetry

1.5.3 Precision Farming

1.5.4 Transportation

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Wireless Data Radio Modem Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Wireless Data Radio Modem Industry

1.6.1.1 Wireless Data Radio Modem Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Wireless Data Radio Modem Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Wireless Data Radio Modem Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Wireless Data Radio Modem Historical Market Size by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Wireless Data Radio Modem Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Wireless Data Radio Modem Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Data Radio Modem Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Wireless Data Radio Modem Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Wireless Data Radio Modem Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Wireless Data Radio Modem Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Wireless Data Radio Modem Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Wireless Data Radio Modem Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Wireless Data Radio Modem Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Data Radio Modem Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Data Radio Modem Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Adeunis

12.1.1 Adeunis Corporation Information

12.1.2 Adeunis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.1.3 Adeunis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Adeunis Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered

12.1.5 Adeunis Recent Development

12.2 Atim Radiocommunications

12.2.1 Atim Radiocommunications Corporation Information

12.2.2 Atim Radiocommunications Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.2.3 Atim Radiocommunications Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Atim Radiocommunications Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered

12.2.5 Atim Radiocommunications Recent Development

12.3 Campbell Scientific

12.3.1 Campbell Scientific Corporation Information

12.3.2 Campbell Scientific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.3.3 Campbell Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Campbell Scientific Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered

12.3.5 Campbell Scientific Recent Development

12.4 Cohda Wireless

12.4.1 Cohda Wireless Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cohda Wireless Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.4.3 Cohda Wireless Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Cohda Wireless Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered

12.4.5 Cohda Wireless Recent Development

12.5 Encom Wireless

12.5.1 Encom Wireless Corporation Information

12.5.2 Encom Wireless Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.5.3 Encom Wireless Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Encom Wireless Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered

12.5.5 Encom Wireless Recent Development

12.6 Harris Corporation

12.6.1 Harris Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Harris Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.6.3 Harris Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Harris Corporation Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered

12.6.5 Harris Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Intuicom

12.7.1 Intuicom Corporation Information

12.7.2 Intuicom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.7.3 Intuicom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Intuicom Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered

12.7.5 Intuicom Recent Development

12.8 Pro4 Wireless

12.8.1 Pro4 Wireless Corporation Information

12.8.2 Pro4 Wireless Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.8.3 Pro4 Wireless Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Pro4 Wireless Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered

12.8.5 Pro4 Wireless Recent Development

12.9 Advantech B+B Smartworx

12.9.1 Advantech B+B Smartworx Corporation Information

12.9.2 Advantech B+B Smartworx Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.9.3 Advantech B+B Smartworx Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Advantech B+B Smartworx Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered

12.9.5 Advantech B+B Smartworx Recent Development

12.10 Freewave Technologies

12.10.1 Freewave Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 Freewave Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.10.3 Freewave Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Freewave Technologies Wireless Data Radio Modem Products Offered

12.10.5 Freewave Technologies Recent Development

12.12 Pacific Crest

12.12.1 Pacific Crest Corporation Information

12.12.2 Pacific Crest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.12.3 Pacific Crest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Pacific Crest Products Offered

12.12.5 Pacific Crest Recent Development

12.13 Digi International

12.13.1 Digi International Corporation Information

12.13.2 Digi International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.13.3 Digi International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Digi International Products Offered

12.13.5 Digi International Recent Development

12.14 Woods & Douglas

12.14.1 Woods & Douglas Corporation Information

12.14.2 Woods & Douglas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.14.3 Woods & Douglas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Woods & Douglas Products Offered

12.14.5 Woods & Douglas Recent Development

12.15 Simrex Corporation

12.15.1 Simrex Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Simrex Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.15.3 Simrex Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Simrex Corporation Products Offered

12.15.5 Simrex Corporation Recent Development

12.16 MotoRola Solutions

12.16.1 MotoRola Solutions Corporation Information

12.16.2 MotoRola Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.16.3 MotoRola Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 MotoRola Solutions Products Offered

12.16.5 MotoRola Solutions Recent Development

12.17 Satel OY

12.17.1 Satel OY Corporation Information

12.17.2 Satel OY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.17.3 Satel OY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Satel OY Products Offered

12.17.5 Satel OY Recent Development

12.18 Arada Systems

12.18.1 Arada Systems Corporation Information

12.18.2 Arada Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.18.3 Arada Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Arada Systems Products Offered

12.18.5 Arada Systems Recent Development

12.19 Javad Gnss

12.19.1 Javad Gnss Corporation Information

12.19.2 Javad Gnss Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.19.3 Javad Gnss Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Javad Gnss Products Offered

12.19.5 Javad Gnss Recent Development

12.20 Schneider Electric

12.20.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.20.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.20.3 Schneider Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Schneider Electric Products Offered

12.20.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.21 GE Grid Solutions

12.21.1 GE Grid Solutions Corporation Information

12.21.2 GE Grid Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.21.3 GE Grid Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 GE Grid Solutions Products Offered

12.21.5 GE Grid Solutions Recent Development

12.22 Harxon Corporation

12.22.1 Harxon Corporation Corporation Information

12.22.2 Harxon Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.22.3 Harxon Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Harxon Corporation Products Offered

12.22.5 Harxon Corporation Recent Development

12.23 ABB

12.23.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.23.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.23.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 ABB Products Offered

12.23.5 ABB Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Wireless Data Radio Modem Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Wireless Data Radio Modem Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

