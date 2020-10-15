On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Future Growth Trend By Top Key Players: Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Infineon Technologies, TDK Corporation, Melexis NV, Sanken Electric, Murata Manufacturing, Honeywell International, TE Connectivity, Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sensoronix, Macome, Sensitec, Memsic, Kohshin Electric

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on On-Board Magnetic Sensor, Global and United States Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Infineon Technologies, TDK Corporation, Melexis NV, Sanken Electric, Murata Manufacturing, Honeywell International, TE Connectivity, Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sensoronix, Macome, Sensitec, Memsic, Kohshin Electric Market Segment by Product Type: , Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors, Others Market Segment by Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the On-Board Magnetic Sensor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the On-Board Magnetic Sensor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key On-Board Magnetic Sensor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hall Effect Sensors

1.4.3 Magnetoresistive Sensors

1.4.4 SQUID Sensors

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Consumer Electronics

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.6 Industrial

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): On-Board Magnetic Sensor Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the On-Board Magnetic Sensor Industry

1.6.1.1 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and On-Board Magnetic Sensor Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for On-Board Magnetic Sensor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales 2015-2026

2.2 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Historical Market Size by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers On-Board Magnetic Sensor Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Asahi Kasei Microdevices

12.1.1 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation Information

12.1.2 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.1.3 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Asahi Kasei Microdevices On-Board Magnetic Sensor Products Offered

12.1.5 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Recent Development

12.2 Infineon Technologies

12.2.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 Infineon Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.2.3 Infineon Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Infineon Technologies On-Board Magnetic Sensor Products Offered

12.2.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

12.3 TDK Corporation

12.3.1 TDK Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 TDK Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.3.3 TDK Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 TDK Corporation On-Board Magnetic Sensor Products Offered

12.3.5 TDK Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Melexis NV

12.4.1 Melexis NV Corporation Information

12.4.2 Melexis NV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.4.3 Melexis NV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Melexis NV On-Board Magnetic Sensor Products Offered

12.4.5 Melexis NV Recent Development

12.5 Sanken Electric

12.5.1 Sanken Electric Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sanken Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.5.3 Sanken Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sanken Electric On-Board Magnetic Sensor Products Offered

12.5.5 Sanken Electric Recent Development

12.6 Murata Manufacturing

12.6.1 Murata Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.6.2 Murata Manufacturing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.6.3 Murata Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Murata Manufacturing On-Board Magnetic Sensor Products Offered

12.6.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Development

12.7 Honeywell International

12.7.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

12.7.2 Honeywell International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.7.3 Honeywell International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Honeywell International On-Board Magnetic Sensor Products Offered

12.7.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.8 TE Connectivity

12.8.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

12.8.2 TE Connectivity Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.8.3 TE Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 TE Connectivity On-Board Magnetic Sensor Products Offered

12.8.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

12.9 Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG

12.9.1 Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.9.3 Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG On-Board Magnetic Sensor Products Offered

12.9.5 Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG Recent Development

12.10 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

12.10.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Corporation Information

12.10.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.10.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V. On-Board Magnetic Sensor Products Offered

12.10.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Recent Development

12.12 Macome

12.12.1 Macome Corporation Information

12.12.2 Macome Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.12.3 Macome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Macome Products Offered

12.12.5 Macome Recent Development

12.13 Sensitec

12.13.1 Sensitec Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sensitec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.13.3 Sensitec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Sensitec Products Offered

12.13.5 Sensitec Recent Development

12.14 Memsic

12.14.1 Memsic Corporation Information

12.14.2 Memsic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.14.3 Memsic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Memsic Products Offered

12.14.5 Memsic Recent Development

12.15 Kohshin Electric

12.15.1 Kohshin Electric Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kohshin Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.15.3 Kohshin Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Kohshin Electric Products Offered

12.15.5 Kohshin Electric Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key On-Board Magnetic Sensor Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

