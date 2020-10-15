Facial Makeup Market Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends And Forecast 2026 |Procter & Gamble; Shiseido Company, Limited; LVMH; L’Oréal

A persuasive Facial Makeup Market document is the best source that gives CAGR values with variations during the forecast period of 2020-2026 for the market. With the comprehensive analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The statistical and numerical data are represented in graphical format for a neat understanding of facts and figures. This market report is an analytical consideration of the prime challenges that may arrive in the market in terms of sales, export, import, or revenue. Global Facial Makeup market report also provides with the list of leading competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry.

This Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026 Global facial makeup market is expected to rise register a substantial CAGR of 5.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Procter & Gamble; Shiseido Company, Limited; LVMH; L’Oréal; Coty Inc.; Unilever; Estée Lauder Companies; New Avon Company; CHANEL; Revlon; Giorgio Armani S.p.A.; Amway Corp.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Kao Corporation; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; L Brands; Natura; Oriflame Cosmetics AG; Babor; Lotus Herbals; Mary Kay Inc.; NATURE REPUBLIC; Clarins among others.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing level of disposable incomes enhancing the expenditure being incurred on cosmetic products will boost the market growth

Growing volume of working women population focusing on maintain an aesthetic appeal; this factor is expected to propel the growth of this market

Surge of e-commerce and online sales channels can also drive the market growth

Increase in the levels of demand for natural, organic and halal certified cosmetic products; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Concerns regarding the negative effects on appearance of individuals associated with the consistent usage of makeup will hinder the market growth

Strict regulatory procedure regarding the product approvals from the authorities also restricts the market growth

Concerns regarding the allergic reactions associated with the chemicals present in various chemicals acts as a restricting factor for this market

By Type (Face Powder, Concealer, Foundation, Blush, Contouring & Highlighting, Bronzer, Primer, Palette),

Source (Natural, Organic, Chemical, Halal),

Sales Channel (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Health & Beauty Retail Stores),

Pricing (Economic, Premium)

The FACIAL MAKEUP report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Unilever announced that they had completed the acquisition of Tatcha, an innovative skincare brand with presence in the United States, Japan and other major regions of the world. This acquisition will help in bringing a large range of natural beauty products to Unilever which can be sustained for a large period of time

In March 2019, Amazon announced the launch of their range of beauty products with the availability of “Belei”. The product line had been launched with twelve products all available for under forty USD. The products have been designed to be highly cost-effective and deliver high-performance for their consumers

