Candy Market Key Trends, Manufacturers In Globe, Benefits, Opportunities 2026 | August Storck, Perfetti Van Melle, HARIBO of America, Inc

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- THE HERSHEY COMPANY, Nestlé, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., General Mills Inc., Mondelēz International, Kellogg NA Co, Mars, Incorporated, pladis global, LOTTE CONFECTIONARY CO.LTD., August Storck, Perfetti Van Melle, HARIBO of America, Inc, Arcor, Ferrero, Cloetta, Sweet Candy Company., THE BANG CANDY COMPANY, Quality Candy Company, Muskoka Candy Company, The Ferrero Group., palmer-candy., SUGARFINA INC., Jelly Belly Candy Company and others.

Global candy market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026 Increasing urbanization and rising product innovations are the major factor for the growth.

Candy or lollies is a food which is usually made from the main ingredients sugar. These candies are available in different shapes and are available in small bite sizes. Usually flavors and colors are added and made by boiling sugar to the required consistency. Toffees, gums, jellies, nougat, caramel and other are some of the common types of the candies. These candies are highly in demand during the festive season and are highly consumed by children. Many candy have nuts, fruits, almonds and other added to them to enhance the taste.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing disposable income will drive the market growth

Rising demand from children and young population will also accelerate the market growth

Growing popularity of dark chocolate will also propel growth of this market

Rising expenditure capability of the customers will also enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing health awareness among population will restrain market

Changing preferences in population will also restrict the market growth

Rising obesity and diabetes due to high sugar content in candy will also hamper the market growth

By Product Type (Chocolate Candy, Non- Chocolate Candy),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specalist Retailers, Online Retail, Others)

The CANDY report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Bazooka Candy Brands announced the launch of their new Ring Pop Gummy Gems which consist of sour gel on the inside and sweet gummy outside. It also has used new 3D technology so that it can provide 2-in-1 candy experience. The main aim of the launch is to meet the needs of the candy lovers

In October 2018, Hershey India announced the launch of their new chocolate Hershey’s Kisses which is a milk chocolate. The main aim of the launch is to expand their business in India. This new chocolate will be available in South India as one-third of the chocolate market of India is in South and later they are planning to cover other parts of the country

In September 2017, Pecan Deluxe Candy announced the launch of their new bubble gum-flavoured popping candy. This new candy can be combines with doughnuts, ice cream, cakes and other bakery lines. These new candies have fat coating to form a moisture barrier and other coating so that the popping sensation can be maintained. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand of the customer

