COVID – 19 Impact on Steam Methane Reforming Industry 2020-2025 Market Size, Growth, Applications, Analysis and Forecast Research

Hydrogen finds use across diverse applications ranging from chemical processing, fuel cells, petroleum recovery, and refining to metal production. Among these, the demand for hydrogen is the highest in the petroleum refinery and ammonia production segments. The transportation industry also promises considerable growth opportunities for the market as it is estimated to emerge one of the leading hydrogen consumers in the coming years.

Considering expansion witnessed in these segments and industrialization across emergent nations, the future of the global steam methane reforming market seems highly positive. Also the use of fuel cells has augmented considerably in the past few years, accelerating sales opportunities in the steam methane reforming market.

The increasing number of petrochemical complexes and refineries in the region, the steam methane reforming market is forecast to pick up pace in Asia Pacific in the coming years. Europe is expected to develop as a lucrative market for steam methane reformers. However, experts find the demand profiles in Eurasian countries and Europe much different from one another.

Some of the key players operating in this market include CB&I Company, Haldol Topsoil, Chevron Lummus Global, KBR, DuPont, GTC Technology, Foster Wheeler, Exxon Mobil, Flour Corporation, Shell Global Solutions, UOP, among others.

