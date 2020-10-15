COVID – 19 Impact on Liquid Handling System Industry Outlook, Competitive landscape, Consumer Demand Growing CAGR 8.6% by 2025

Some of the key players operating in this market include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Gardner Denver Medical, A Division of Gardner Denver, Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Hamilton Company, Perkinelmer, Inc., Sartorius AG, Corning Incorporated, and among others.

North America will continue to dominate the global liquid handling system market in the forecast period. Improving life sciences research infrastructure in emerging economies and growing government investment in biomedical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries are some factors propelling market growth in the Asian region.

Based on applications, liquid handling system market is segmented into serial dilution, titration, biological sample handling, cell based assays, next generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, high throughput screening and others. Further, on the basis of the equipment’s, our market is bifurcated into automated pipetting systems, manual pipettes, electronic pipettes, pipette tips, dispensers and others.

Automated pipetting systems are estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to its various benefits over other liquid handling systems such as reduced errors, improves throughput, reduce sample volumes and also reducing manual labor in laboratories.

Target Audience:

* Providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer

* Component Supplier

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Liquid Handling System Market — Industry Outlook

4 Liquid Handling System Market Type Outlook

5 Liquid Handling System Market Application Outlook

6 Liquid Handling System Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

