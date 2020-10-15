Split Transformer Market To Witness Massive Growth | Competitive Outlook By Ahlborn Mess- und Regelungstechnik GmbH, General Electric

How Does Split Transformer Work?

The Split Transformer Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the Split Transformer market.

A split-phase power system transformer is one with multiple series-connected (in-phase) AC voltage sources, providing power to loads at more than one voltage. The growth of the split transformer market is mainly driven by the rise in investment in transmission & distribution infrastructure and the renewable energy sector’s development.

New investments and overall expenditure in the transmission and distribution markets have been driven by grid stability and reliability, with fewer significant outages occurring in recent years. Despite a strong focus on the renewal of grid infrastructure, particularly in Europe, a significant expansion of the grid network has also occurred. The total transmission and distribution line length installed reached 69.5 million kilometers in 2011; that figure is expected to reach 74.2 million kilometers in 2016. All such factors are likely to contribute to the split transformer market’s growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape: Split Transformer Market: Ahlborn Mess- und Regelungstechnik GmbH, General Electric, GFUVE ELECTRONICS, Hiconics Eco-energy Technology Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Janitza electronics GmbH, Jensen, LIFASA, International Capacitors, S.A., Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

The reports cover key market developments in the Split Transformer as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Split Transformer are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Split Transformer in the world market.

The global split transformer market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the split transformer market is segmented into: High Frequency, Intermediate Frequency, and Low Frequency. On the basis of end-use industry, the split transformer market is segmented into: Automobile Industry, Shipping Industry, Equipment Manufacturing Industry, and Others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Split Transformer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global Split Transformer market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Split Transformer market.

