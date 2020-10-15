Structural Adhesive Market: In-Depth Market Research Report 2018 to 2027

Fact.MR has recently published a report, titled [Global Structural Adhesive Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall The Structural Adhesive market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

With stringent government regulations on coatings and adhesives, manufacturers in the structural adhesive market are focusing on developing new eco-friendly structural adhesives. Moreover, the latest trend towards lightweight design and high productivity is increasing the use of structural adhesives providing an opportunity for product innovation.

The manufacturers are focusing on new product development. For instance, Arkema has introduced new UV-curable resins. The new resins offer various benefits including flexibility, durability, and impact resistance.

Henkel AG

3M

Hubei Huitian Adhesive Enterprise Co.

Scott Bader

SIKA AG

Lord Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Ashland

ITW

Structural adhesive market in North America (Canada and U.S.)

Latin America structural adhesive market (Brazil and Mexico)

Structural adhesive market Eastern Europe including (Russia and Poland)

Western Europe structural adhesive market (Italy, UK, Spain, Germany, and France)

Asia Pacific structural adhesive market (Australia, ASEAN, China, New Zealand, and India)

Structural adhesive market in Japan

Middle East and Africa structural adhesive market (GCC Countries, North Africa, and South Africa)

