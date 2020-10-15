Europe 3D Sensors Market 2027 Latest trending report is booming globally by Top Leading Players Adafruit,AMS AG,Teledyne,IFM Electronic GmbH,Infineon Technologies AG

The consumer electronics industry is witnessing immense growth in both developed and developing countries, and advancements and smart features that are offered by the manufacturing companies have been the major contributors to this growth. Currently, various consumer electronics devices are used by individuals for a plethora of tasks. Consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs, washing machines, fridge, and music players have become integral part of routine lives. All these devices are becoming smarter with the ongoing technological advancements and integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

3D sensors market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1.02 Bn in 2018 to US$ 10.97 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 27.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The advancements in the sensor technology has paved the way for remarkable growth of IoT and AI in most of the technological arenas including the automotive sector. The market for consumer electronics devices is constantly growing with the manufacturers coming up with advanced technologies and features in their devices on a regular basis. The growing popularity of smart consumer electronic is expected to drive the growth of 3D sensors market.

The 3D sensors market by technology is segmented into stereo vision, time-of-flight, structured light. 3D stereo vision has many applications in entertainment, robotics, and health care industries. In robotics, stereo vision plays a major role in extracting information on relative positioning of objects in the vicinity of autonomous systems. In the field of science, stereo vision enables data extraction via aerial investigations, measurement of contour maps or even the extraction of geometry through 3D building mapping, or the calculation of 3D heliographic information as obtained from the NASA STEREO project.