Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis By 2027

Cognitive assessment and training is a technique of assessing the level of intelligence or IQ, verbal and non-verbal skills, perceptual abilities, and among other parameters. After the cognitive assessment, the analysis is useful for various functions such as early detection of dementia among peoples, cognitive training of individuals, sports management, and others. Rising demand for the cognitive assessment to detect neurological disorders is fueling the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market.

Growing demand for brain training from the next-generation population, an increase in the aging population, and continuous technological advancements in the healthcare industry are the major factor driving the cognitive assessment and training market growth. However, stringent government regulations and negative publicity about brain training efficiency is the key hindering factor for the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing the use of advanced cognitive assessment and training tools coupled with the growing awareness about brain fitness is expected to drive the cognitive assessment and training market growth.

The global cognitive assessment and training market is segmented on the basis of component, assessment type, application, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of assessment type the market is segmented as hosted assessment, biometric assessment, pen and paper based assessment. On the basis of application the market is segmented as clinical trials, classroom learning, brain training, corporate learning, research, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as education, healthcare, corporate, defense, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting cognitive assessment and training market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cognitive assessment and training market in these regions.

