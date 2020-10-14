Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Overview, Outlook, Recent Trend By 2026 |Athena Diagnostics, Inc.;Quanterix;Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.;QIAGEN;Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.;BANYAN BIOMARKERS

GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL BIOMARKERS MARKET is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.02% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising cases of neurological disorders and increasing technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neurological biomarkers market are Myriad RBM; Abbott; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc;Athena Diagnostics, Inc.;Quanterix;Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.;QIAGEN;Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.;BANYAN BIOMARKERS, INC;Merck KGaA,;F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd;Janssen Global Services, LLC,;Charles River;Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.;Neurosteer;Quanterix; among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Quanterix Corporation announced the acquisition of UmanDiagnostics AB which will help the company to strengthen their assay development and supply abilities. The antibody and Elisa kits supplied by UmanDiagnostics can help the company to detect Nf-L which can be used to treat, predict and track a variety of conditions, including ALS, multiple sclerosis and other. This acquisition will help the company to develop new digital biomarkers to improve the field of neurological condition diagnostics science

In November 2017, Quanterix Corporation announced the launch of their new SR-X Ultra-Sensitive Biomarker Detection System. SR-X platform has the ability to detect neurological biomarkers that were historically observable only in cerebrospinal fluid. The SR-X has the ability to improve treatment of brain injuries and diseases by identifying neurological biomarkers much sooner and allowing us to consider the long-term effects and pathology of diseases

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s will drive the market growth Growing demand for personalized medicine for neurological disorders also accelerates the market growth



Rising focus to create cost- effective biomarker testing will also propel the growth

Growing demand for genomics biomarker will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints

Strict government regulation will hamper the market growth

Emerging legal issues with early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases also acts as a restricting factor for the growth of this market

The absence of pre-analytical tests will also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Neurological Biomarkers Market

By Product Type

Genomics Biomarker

Proteomics Biomarker

Imaging Biomarker

Metabolomics Biomarker

Others

By End-User

Clinical Diagnostics

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Research Organizations

By Indication

Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Parkinson’s Disease, Schizophrenia

Huntington’s Disease

Alzheimer’s Disease

Depression

Multiple Sclerosis

By Imaging Techniques

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Diffusion Tensor Imaging, Conventional Structural MRI

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Positron Emission Tomography

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

