Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market Outlook 2020 (COVID 19 Impact Analysis)| Development Trends, Market Demands, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2027

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population which leads to chronic disease management is the major factor for the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence for connected medical device is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Dearth of awareness about the healthcare security among population is restraining the market growth

Limited budget amount for healthcare security is another factor restraining the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device cybersecurity solutions market are Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Broadcom, McAfee, LLC., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CLOUDPASSAGE AND HALO, Palo Alto Networks, Inc, ClearDATA, DXC Technology Company, Sophos Ltd., Imperva, Fortinet, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., FireEye, Inc.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market are shown below:

By Solutions

Identity & Access Management Solutions

Antivirus/Antimalware Solutions

Encryption Solutions

Data Loss Prevention Solutions

Risk & Compliance Management

Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

Disaster Recovery Solutions

Distributed Denial of Service Solutions

Other Solutions

By Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Other Security Types

By Device Type

Hospital Medical Devices

Wearable and External Medical Devices

Internally Embedded Medical Devices

By End- User

Healthcare Providers

Medical Device Manufacturers

Healthcare Payers

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, BeNeLux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

