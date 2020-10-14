Conversation Intelligence Software Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Future Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2027

Conversation intelligence (CI) software is a software that helps sales organizations to assess the direction and outcome of a given conversation. It helps the sales team to optimize and improve the ability to close deals. Additionally, conversation intelligence software records sales calls and facilitates playback, transcriptions, and scoring. Thereby, raising the adoption of CI software which propels the growth of the conversation intelligence software market.

The various benefits offered by the conversation intelligence software such as optimize performance, automate call transcription & analysis, reduce the time taken to revert the customer queries, eliminate errors, extract valuable insights from calls, gain critical insights, and among others. This, in turn, rising the demand for CI software among the organization that booming the growth of the market. Furthermore, cost-effective solutions provide by the cloud-based deployment and increase in the number of small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to fuel the growth of the conversation intelligence software market.

Key Players:

AffectLayer, Inc. (Chorus.ai)

2. Avoma, Inc.

3. Balto Software Inc.

4. CallRail, Inc.

5. ExecVision Inc.

6. Gong I.O Ltd.

7. Jiminny, Inc.

8. RingDNA

9. SalesLoft, Inc.

10. Tethr

Umicore SA After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Conversation Intelligence Software Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Conversation Intelligence Software Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Conversation Intelligence Software Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Conversation Intelligence Software Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Conversation Intelligence Software Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

