Chest Drainage Catheters Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2027 – Vygon S.A., Utah Medical Products, Medtronic plc, Teleflex Incorporated

A chest drainage catheter is a sterile tube that includes several drainage holes that are inserted into the pleural cavity. Chest drainage catheter placement or chest tube thoracostomy is a minimally invasive procedure performed to drain air, fluid, or blood from the thoracic cavity to prevent the lungs from collapsing. Chest drainage procedures are considered to be minimally invasive and employ the percutaneous placement technique.

The chest drainage catheters market is driving due to the technological advancements have encouraged physicians to shift from conventional surgery to minimally-invasive treatment. Moreover, increase in burden of spontaneous pneumothorax across the globe and rise in number of thoracic & cardiovascular surgical procedures drive the global chest drainage catheters market.

1. C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

2. Cook Group Incorporated (parent of Cook Medical)

3. Medtronic plc

4. Smiths Medical

5. Teleflex Incorporated

6. Utah Medical Products, Inc.

7. Vygon S.A.

The chest drainage catheters market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as cardiac surgery, general intensive care & emergency medicine, pulmonology & thoracic surgery, infectious disease, oncology & pain management, and military/damage control/disaster medicine. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as hospitals & specialty clinics, ambulance services, outpatient care or urgent care, ambulatory surgery centers, and military surgeons.

Chest Drainage Catheters Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Chest Drainage Catheters Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

